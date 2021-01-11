Largest solar farm in Southwest Virginia on agenda in Pulaski County

The company already has 20 or so landowners interested in leasing property for the approximately 2,700-acre Pulaski County project, though Poole has stated only roughly 1,900 acres would be used since some of the land being leased is not conducive to housing solar panels.

Those who lease land are paid by the acre, but Poole declined to specify a specific number, citing privacy issues.

The land proposed for the project is currently zoned for agricultural use only, but the company has filed for a permit, allowing the company to lease the properties for 35 years, which is the expected life of the project, according to Hecate’s application to the county.

Those who’ve spoken out against the project on social media say the project will be an eyesore for adjacent properties, and that it will damage the agricultural business in the county.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the majority of the county’s land remains zoned for agricultural purposes, according to County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. The county has 103,726 acres, or 52.9%, of its land zoned for agriculture, according to Sweet. Additionally, agriculture is also an allowable use in conservation zone districts, which makes up approximately 59,000 acres, or another 30% of the county’s land.