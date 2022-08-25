Lea in State of City address: Challenges don't define Roanoke's identity

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea gave assurances Thursday that city government is taking on the challenges facing society – and winning some victories.

The occasion was the mayor’s State of the City address Thursday, an annual gathering hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and corporate sponsors at Hotel Roanoke.

Lea devoted the beginning of his 45-minute talk to recognitions and thank yous to city and city schools personnel, health care and public health workers and a long list of others whom he said work for the Roanoke's betterment.

Gun violence “is coming at us,” Lea said. “We have not sat by and idly endured this. We’ve acted and are addressing the issue of gun violence through a comprehensive framework.”

Among the responsive steps that have been made public are bonuses and pay raises for police officers; more police officers stationed in schools; and grants that fund community organizations working prevention strategies. The city is hiring local youth. Police are making arrests, getting convictions and seizing guns, Lea said.

“I have no doubt we will meet this challenge both in the short and long term,” Lea said.

Shootings within the city limits have increased this year, data shows. According to a Roanoke police report, between Jan. 1 and July 18, police recorded 40 shootings, nine of them homicides. Police recorded 30 shootings, eight of them homicides, during the same period of 2021.

The mayor also talked about homelessness during his address.

More people without housing live outdoors than in past times and the number who sit and stand while panhandling at intersections appears greater as well. The city blocked people from sleeping on municipal property downtown, but they moved elsewhere.

The steps taken include grants to support coordination of addiction recovery services; litigation against makers of prescription painkillers; and the planned allocation of $5 million more in funding for homelessness solutions yet to be decided.

“I have no doubt we will meet this latest challenge,” Lea said.

In fact, the Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness counted 216 people homeless in the greater Roanoke region January, down from 516 in 2012.

Also Thursday, Lea said the pandemic has killed 1,100 area residents and he expressed his belief that “we can perhaps begin to say we are turning a corner from pandemic to endemic [disease].”

Noting the flipside to the challenges on his mind, which also included climate change, inflation and the labor shortage, Lea ran through a variety of positive developments. They included the opening of a third downtown hotel, Carilion Clinic's hospital expansion and the opening of a clinic and family assistance center at Fallon Park Elementary School, he said.

Lea continued: Roanoke is buying electric buses and building a new bus station, while the school system is building its second career and technical education center. The triathlon, marathon and bicycle races drew many participants and spectators.

The city received a $65 million federal grant to apply to pandemic recovery and transformative initiatives to fortify the city against a future crisis of similar magnitude, making possible a number of projects still to come. The city is designing a new recreation center for Eureka Park and a new pool for Washington Park and is spending on park improvement at levels not seen in decades, Lea said. There are plans for a kayaking park on the Roanoke River.

"Let me extend a challenge to each of you: Join me and the city council and all of our regional partners to tell the great story that Roanoke and Virginia’s Blue Ridge, we’re resilient and we’re doing some tremendous things for our community. We don’t let our challenges define our identity. We don’t run from them. We confront and overcome them,” he said. “We’re a special place, special people.”