Lewis announces second run for Congress

Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro on Friday announced her candidacy for the seat that represents large parts of the Roanoke Valley in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lewis, 39, said her middle-class income and work in mental health enable her to know better than incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County, the needs of Virginia’s 6th District, which also includes most of the Shenandoah Valley. This will be her second try at winning the office.

As she anticipates the vote in November 2022, Lewis declared the district’s top need to be more-affordable health care. Federally funded health care from birth, sometimes called “Medicare for all,” is the solution, she said.

Asked if the nation can afford it, she said: “I don’t see how we can afford not to, really, especially during the pandemic as we’ve seen the inequities of health care. I’m in a middle-class family, I struggle with health care costs. I put off getting things done, getting things checked out,” she said.