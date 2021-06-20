Local governments in Roanoke, New River valleys await, ponder spending of latest pandemic-related federal infusion

Christmas appears to be coming early this year for at least some local governments in the region, as they and others across Virginia and around the nation wait to spend the latest multimillion-dollar, per-locality round of American Rescue Plan Act money.

Last year’s infusion of federal pandemic fiscal help was used by governments to help shore up their situation as the pandemic shut down businesses and other regular economic engines. This year’s round of money is coming as governments are seeing improved numbers as communities are getting back to normal.

Some government officials in the region said the federal infusion could put at least some localities in a better situation than they might have been even without the pandemic.

Bestowed to governments of the Roanoke and New River valleys is at least $181 million out of the $1.9 trillion set to go out nationwide as part of the initiative to help during the pandemic. This second wave of federal recovery money follows the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020.