Longtime Roanoke Valley greenways advocate Liz Belcher to retire

Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator Liz Belcher believes a person can outlive their job.
“Anybody who's been in the same position for 25 years risks having people think that it's time to move on,” Belcher said, laughing. “You don't want to get to the point where people think that.”
It won’t happen to Belcher. She said it is better to go out on a high note instead.
“And the high note is in June. The bridge across Barnhardt Creek, which will link the city of Roanoke to the city of Salem, will be complete,” Belcher said. “This started 25 years ago, when Salem and Roanoke didn't touch each other. To have the greenway link them together is really a great high-point — a golden spike event.”
The bridge is in town. Belcher said she has seen it, but because it is not yet set across Barnhardt Creek, that golden spike date — though tentatively scheduled for June — remains undecided.
“When we get to August, I will have been in this job for 25 years,” Belcher said. “Any organization deserves some new leadership after 25 years of one leader.”
As the lone employee of Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission, Belcher said the work of the organization will go on, but its board will have to find someone new to take her place. That replacement will need large shoes, as Belcher has served on numerous local outdoor and transportation boards, in addition to instructing at Virginia Tech, Hollins University and Roanoke College.
“The whole program has evolved, and there are many people to give lots of credit — people who were staff in the localities, citizens who have been tremendous advocates,” Belcher said. “Now is always a good opportunity for someone with new ideas to help move the greenway commission, as well as the region.”
The commission orchestrates involvement between local governments to fund, construct, connect and maintain greenways in the valley. The system’s spine is the Roanoke River Greenway, planned to eventually span more than 30 miles east to west, from Salem to Explore Park in Roanoke County.
“One of the things about the greenways that is perhaps different than a lot of other initiatives in the region is that it has been a community effort of all kinds of people, citizens, businesses and the staff in localities who actually grabbed hold of the vision,” Belcher said. “The fact so many people have been involved is one of the things that makes greenways loved by the community.”
While many professionals work on projects aplenty during the course of a quarter-century career, Belcher’s efforts tie back to the region’s greenways. Those efforts are poised to remain at least another 25 years, snaking for miles along riverbanks in years to come, cared for by local governments and enjoyed by the recreating public.
"Liz has been the face of greenways for the region," said greenway commission chair Frank Simms in a news release. "Thanks to Liz Belcher and many partners, the Roanoke Valley Greenway system has become a reality.”
Beyond greenway planning, Belcher led development of the first local trail plans for Carvins Cove, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Green Hill Park, and Mill Mountain, the press release said.
“In the last 25 years, greenways have changed the face of the Roanoke Valley. Changed what we look like, what people do, and has really become part of the fabric of people's lives,” Belcher said. “I do think that's a great accomplishment.”