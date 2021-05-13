Longtime Roanoke Valley greenways advocate Liz Belcher to retire

“The whole program has evolved, and there are many people to give lots of credit — people who were staff in the localities, citizens who have been tremendous advocates,” Belcher said. “Now is always a good opportunity for someone with new ideas to help move the greenway commission, as well as the region.”

The commission orchestrates involvement between local governments to fund, construct, connect and maintain greenways in the valley. The system’s spine is the Roanoke River Greenway, planned to eventually span more than 30 miles east to west, from Salem to Explore Park in Roanoke County.

“One of the things about the greenways that is perhaps different than a lot of other initiatives in the region is that it has been a community effort of all kinds of people, citizens, businesses and the staff in localities who actually grabbed hold of the vision,” Belcher said. “The fact so many people have been involved is one of the things that makes greenways loved by the community.”

While many professionals work on projects aplenty during the course of a quarter-century career, Belcher’s efforts tie back to the region’s greenways. Those efforts are poised to remain at least another 25 years, snaking for miles along riverbanks in years to come, cared for by local governments and enjoyed by the recreating public.