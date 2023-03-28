CHRISTIANSBURG — Love’s has received the green light to move forward with a plan to build a travel center and truck stop just off Interstate 81 in eastern Montgomery County.

The county Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved a number of measures needed for the project to move forward.

Love’s plans to put a travel center on nearly 33 acres of land at 5241 N. Fork Road in the Elliston area. The center, which will take about 12 acres of the site, will be located opposite the Lancer Truck Stop-Deli on the northbound side of I-81.

The development will involve a 10,200-square-convenience store — with an attached 3,020-square-foot fast-food restaurant — a 12,670-square-foot tire shop and service center, a 4,800-square-truck washing facility, a truck weighing area, a fenced dog park and fuel sales for both automobiles and commercial tractor trailers.

Rick Shuffield, the vice president of real estate and development for Love’s, said the project will address a major need as I-81, particularly in this part of the state, has some of the highest percentage of truck traffic in the country.

While county staff have previously said that it won’t entirely eliminate the issue, officials said the project will help cut down the number of trucks that regularly — albeit illegally — pull over on the side of the interstate.

“Because they have to stop and rest, and this will accommodate and help that,” said board of supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins.

Supervisor Sara Bohn said county guidelines also effectively call for travel centers to be located within proximity of interstate exchanges.

“If this doesn’t go there, why did we even change that ordinance?” She said. “Because really we have no other places in our county to put any of these types of travel centers.”

Despite the need the project aims to address, it has received scrutiny. A number of neighbors have voiced concerns over worsened congestion due to a future increase in truck traffic and other quality of life-related challenges anticipated from the sizable development.

Members of the nearby Grace Covenant Tabernacle church have raised concerns over whether a sufficient buffer will be placed between the truck stop and church. They have particularly voiced worries about the visual impact from a 190-foot-tall sign they said would overlook the church.

The height is needed to make the sign sufficiently visible amid the challenging topography of that area, Shuffield said.

Supervisor Mary Biggs, who voted in favor of the measures needed for the project, said she hopes Love’s works with the church in any way the business can to address concerns the members have raised.

County staff did point out to supervisors that Love’s would have likely not proceeded with the Elliston area location without approval of the debated high-rise sign.

The county’s director of planning and GIS services, Brea Hopkins, who cited some other locations as examples, said lower performing Love’s stores are usually the ones without a high-rise sign or have a poorly visible sign.

One of the measures supervisors were asked to approve was a special use permit to allow a comprehensive sign plan that would exceed the maximum number of allowed signs, maximum allowed height of signs and maximum allowed square footage for total signage on the property.

The permit for the sign plan passed on a 5-2 vote, with supervisors Todd King and Darrell Sheppard voting against that specific request.

Love’s sign package calls for three freestanding signs on the property, an amount that exceeds the naturally allowed maximum of two freestanding signs.

With the special use permit, the freestanding signs will consist of a 190-foot-tall high-rise sign that exceeds the maximum allowed height of 40 feet; a 25-foot-tall street sign exceeding the maximum allowed height of 12 feet; and an additional 20-foot-tall freestanding sign exceeding the maximum allowed height of 12 feet.

The other measure supervisors approved was a rezoning that moved nearly 33 acres of currently vacant land from an agricultural to a general business district, a decision that allowed the site to seek a special use permit to build a travel center. Supervisors approved the rezoning and special use permit on two separate 7-0 votes.

County staff shared other figures Monday related to the travel center.

Love’s is planning an initial investment of $15 million to $17 million for the project, in addition to fixtures and equipment, said Hopkins, who referenced a representative with the company.

The estimated annual tax collections will total $350,000, Hopkins said. Those collections will come from taxes on the property, sales, food and beverage and cigarettes.

Love’s anticipates creating 50 to 60 jobs at the location, Hopkins said.