The importance of having places for kids and teens to go when not at home or in school was a through line in the comments made by the six Roanoke community members who spoke at a Tuesday meeting on youth safety.

The city organized the meetings to gather input from the community in the wake of a drive-by New Year’s Eve shooting which injured three juveniles. Shortly after the shooting, Mayor Sherman Lea suggested looking at enforcing or expanding a youth curfew already on the books in Roanoke, with the goal of keeping young people safe inside at night. However, the city council opted to postpone any action or further discussion until after hearing the community’s ideas.

Roughly 15 community members gathered in the cafeteria of William Fleming High School Tuesday evening for the first of two community meetings on keeping youth safe from gun violence in Roanoke. The next meeting will be held 6 p.m. March 30 at Patrick Henry High School.

“When I was young, they had summer programs – TAP did,” Tuesday meeting attendee Jerry McGeorge said.

Another attendee, Darnell Wood, said the Washington Park Swimming Pool is being demolished, and worried that the children who have gone there during the summer will have nothing to do.

“What will those kids do in the summer of 2023? There are no programs set up over there … so these children will have something to do. … Idle minds and idle time will get you in trouble,” Wood said.

City Manager Bob Cowell said the pool is being demolished, but its replacement should be open in 2024.

He said the city parks department is currently working on supplementary programs in lieu of the pool, in addition to its usual after school activities, summer camps and environmental education programs. The libraries also have active programs during the summer.

He said the city’s parks department, libraries, mentorship program and RESET team are also always looking for volunteers.

Tuesday’s meeting was not the first time youth spaces and activities have been mentioned.

At a recent city council meeting, one community member talked about programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club.

At the recent Roanoke Youth Summit, city Youth Services Citizen Board member Anita Price said students indicated a desire for more after school programs.

McGeorge on Tuesday night added that the city should focus its efforts on older kids – ages 16 and older – rather than elementary, middle and early high school students.

“Those kids need to hear from somebody who has been there and got out of there,” McGeorge said, including himself in that group.

McGeorge said the city could focus on making it easier for him and others with similar life experience to speak to youth.

“I’ll be a soldier for you. … Help me open up the doors,” McGeorge said.

Others stressed the importance of holding parents and guardians responsible for their children, while feedback on the curfew proposal varied.

If it saves one child, Wood said, it would be worth it and should be done. After the meeting, Lea shared similar thoughts.

“This is not punishment. This is protection,” Lea said.

Others were less sure.

“It’s going to be really scary for teenagers if you do a curfew and they start getting pulled over,” Clements said.

Adrian Davis said the curfew may not be fair or easy to enforce.

“I believe that implementing this curfew will … make it more difficult to be young … and two it will waste our scarce public resources,” Dominic Harden said.

McGeorge said a curfew will not be enough to stop the violence.

Lea said he hopes the council will make a decision on the curfew in April or May at the latest – before school is out.

The cafeteria was largely empty Tuesday, with only about 15 attendees.

As the first to speak Tuesday, Wood expressed frustration at the small crowd gathered in the cafeteria.

“I’m embarrassed by the total lack of people. This room should be filled – and Roanoke, I’m disgusted. I hear a lot of complaining but when it’s time to step up to the plate, this room should be bursting with people,” Wood said.

Attendee Janis Wade later said attendance may have been low because the city didn’t do enough to get word out. She said she only knew about the meeting because she listens to the city council meetings.

Council member Trish White-Boyd said there weren’t many people Tuesday, but the feedback was good.

After the meeting, Lea said he believes more people will attend the March 30 meeting at Patrick Henry once word gets out about Tuesday’s event.

“I’m an optimist,” Lea said.

He stressed stressed that the meetings are open to all Roanokers.