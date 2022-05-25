Luke Priddy enters race for Roanoke council

Luke Priddy said Wednesday he’s running for Roanoke City Council.

Priddy, 30, a familiar figure in city Democratic politics, sees his chance to serve on council via a special election Nov. 8 necessitated by a former councilman forfeiting his seat earlier this year.

Voters will also be choosing three other people for Roanoke City Council in the regular election.

To help people keep it all straight, some election officials and politicos are calling the regular council election the "vote-for-three" race and the special election the "vote-for-one" race. Ten people have expressed interest in the vote-for-three race, a field to be whittled down to some degree at a June 21 Democratic primary.

Priddy is the first person to enter the special election.

The winner of that will serve on council in 2023 and 2024, the final two years of the term that former councilman Robert Jeffrey forfeited by being convicted of a felony. Anita Price was appointed to the seat on an interim basis through the end of the year and has said she will not seek election to the post.

“I’m running to increase access to city services. I’m running to improve public safety and I’m running to invest in Roanoke and the region, but most important I’m running to serve the people of Roanoke,” Priddy said.

Priddy is chief of staff for Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke. He chairs the Roanoke City Democratic Committee and the city’s Park and Recreation Advisory Board.

Priddy made his announcement at the Virginia Museum of Transportation Wednesday. Speakers included Edwards, City Councilman Joe Cobb, Mayor Sherman Lea and Sheriff Antonio Hash.

Priddy said he has been collecting required signatures to prepare for his run. The deadline to jump into this race as a Democrat is June 2.

If Priddy and one or more other Democrats qualify, the city Democratic committee will conduct a mass meeting set for June 11, if needed. At that time, local Democrats would select a single Democratic nominee to appear on the ballot. If only Priddy qualifies, he will become the nominee.

Later in June, the Democratic primary will ask voters to select three nominees for the vote-for-three race from a ballot to include Cobb, Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones, Terry McGuire and Peter Volosin. Early voting is open through June 18.

Three Republicans have also entered the November vote-for-three race — Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen and Maynard Keller — as well as independents David Bowers and Preston Tyler. Also, Jamaal "J.L." Jackson has said he is mulling a run as an independent or a Democrat.

It could not be determined by press time Wednesday which independents have qualified for the ballot. The deadline for doing so is also June 21.

