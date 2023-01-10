Martha Hooker to lead Roanoke County supervisors, Renee Turk remains Salem mayor

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors elected Martha Hooker as its new chair for 2023, with 2022 Chair Paul Mahoney now serving as the vice chair.

The votes were unanimous at Tuesday’s annual reorganization portion of the meeting, which takes place at the first meeting of each calendar year.

Hooker is serving her second term as chair since being elected to the board in 2015.

She ran the five-person governing body in 2018 and served as the vice chair in 2017 and 2019, according to the county’s website.

Mahoney was elected to the board in 2019, but served as its attorney for many years before retiring from the county.

Salem also elected its leadership for the next two years on Monday evening, with Mayor Renee Turk and Vice Mayor Jim Wallace retaining those positions, according to Salem spokesman Mike Stevens.

Turk and Wallace won back their positions after a 3-2 vote on both accounts, with Councilman Randy Foley nominating Councilman Bill Jones to serve as both mayor and vice mayor, falling one vote short on each nomination.

Turk and Wallace each voted for themselves and one another for the roles, with new member Hunter Holliday casting the deciding vote each time, according to Stevens.

Turk was the first woman in Salem’s history to have the title when she was first elected in 2020, also her first term on council.

Wallace was also elected vice mayor his first term on council in 2020.

Some localities elect its mayor in a separate race from the rest of council, but in Salem candidates run for a seat on the five-person council and every two years a new mayor and vice mayor are elected by its members.

Jones and Foley were not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.