CHRISTIANSBURG — Mary Weaver is running for Montgomery County treasurer, she announced Wednesday.

Weaver, 49, is a veteran of the department and currently the chief deputy treasurer. She said she loves her work and believes her many years spent in the office are among her biggest qualifications for the office.

“I’ve been in the office for 26 years … and I feel my experience has given me the ability to do the job,” said Weaver, who’s running as a Republican.

Meanwhile, current Treasurer Helen St. Clair, also a Republican, announced Wednesday that she won’t seek another term.

With her decision, St. Clair is keeping in line with some of her other constitutional officer peers who have decided to not seek re-election.

Former county Clerk Erica Conner retired last month, while Commissioner of the Revenue Helen Royal plans to retire by the end of June. Each of their terms, along with St. Clair’s, expire at the end of this year. St. Clair, however, does plan to stay on until her term ends on Dec. 31.

St. Clair initially began her time as treasurer in February 2019 when she was appointed to the role due to the retirement of her predecessor, Richard Shelton. She was elected to the office for a full four-year term later that year.

St. Clair, as she noted in her retirement announcement, began working for the treasurer’s office on Nov. 1, 1984, as a tax technician. She said she then moved to bookkeeping after six months and from there worked in many areas of the office before receiving a promotion to chief deputy in 2004.

Among other points, St. Clair spoke about her work to implement remote deposit of tax payments and negotiating banking contracts. She said she held six auctions during her term - with at least two more to be scheduled later this year.

“This, along with the other delinquent collection initiatives that I have put in place, has improved the tax collection rate, which along with interest earnings, helps to offset the need for a tax increase,” she wrote.

St. Clair capped her announcement by expressing her appreciation for opportunities she said she has been blessed with along the way and for serving county citizens and helping taxpayers.

“I wish only the best for the citizens of Montgomery County and for those who will continue to serve in this office and other elected positions,” she wrote.

Weaver said she has received endorsements from both St. Clair and Shelton in her bid for office. Shelton, who’s a Democrat, endorsed St. Clair in 2019.

As far as her experience in the office, Weaver said she started off doing front counter work where she would take tax payments. She moved up, eventually going into areas such as delinquent collections and bookkeeping.

“I’ve worked in every aspect,” she said.

Weaver said she’s currently part of the committee for the software program used by the office. She said she organized software upgrades for the office.

The treasurer’s office works in tandem with the commissioner of the revenue on property tax bills. The commissioner assesses the values the bills are based on, while the treasurer collects the payments.

As noted by St. Clair, the treasurer also secures and invests the county’s money.