Matching funds of $6 million approved for broadband project

CHRISTIANSBURG — Matching funds of $6 million are now approved for a significant Montgomery County broadband expansion.

The money, which the county Board of Supervisors passed on a 7-0 vote this past week, comes from the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act package and serves as the locality’s financial contribution to a $50 million plan to bring high-speed fiber optic broadband to thousands of citizens and businesses.

Over half of the funding for the project is coming from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, which late last year awarded the county a $27.6 million grant. The item supervisors approved this past week was the required local match for the 2021 VATI grant.

The remainder of the project’s funding, $16.4 million, comes from companies GigaBeam — a regional broadband provider with offices in Rich Creek and Bluefield, West Virginia — and Appalachian Power, each of which are partnering with Montgomery County.

The project is slated to provide high-speed internet for up to 8,822 residents, businesses and community organizations throughout the county.

On a greater scale, the measures fulfill and continue efforts to address the lack of broadband availability in many of the region’s rural pockets, an issue that officials said became even more pressing after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when remote work and schooling became common.

The funding item approved by the supervisors this past week drew praise from several of them as they prepared to cast their votes.

“I think we all say motion,” said Supervisor Todd King as the vote was about to be called.

Supervisor Mary Biggs quickly responded with: “We all say yes.”

Then, board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins added: “We’re all excited for the project to move forward as quickly as possible.”

The recent VATI award was part of a greater grant application that included Montgomery, Bland and Pulaski counties and a public-private partnership with GigaBeam, Appalachian Power and All Points Broadband, according to a Montgomery County announcement a few months ago. The total project estimate was $135.7 million and called for the provision of fiber broadband for up to nearly 20,000 unserved locations in those three counties, the announcement said.

Montgomery County had also previously received another VATI grant that provided the locality with much of the funding needed for the provision of high-speed internet services to nearly 1,300 homes and businesses in the area of Elliston, Shawsville and Lafayette.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.