Mayor: after unusual year, Vinton ready for future

With its sights set on the future, Vinton is poised to emerge from the year of the coronavirus stronger than ever, said Mayor Brad Grose in a virtual state of the town address that premiered Thursday.

“2020 was a year like no other, but as it came to a close, it was a year worth remembering for all of the good that has happened in the Town of Vinton,” Grose said. “With faith in God, and confidence in each other, we made the necessary sacrifices and pressed forward.”

Despite difficulties and changes imposed by the coronavirus, Grose said town staff left no stone unturned to ensure services continued to be provided, from public safety to public works, planning and economic development.

“We look forward to restoring many of our treasured celebrations in this coming year that were unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic, such as the Dogwood Festival, Independence Day fireworks and the Christmas parade,” Grose said.

Coming soon, a second stretch of the Glade Creek Greenway is anticipated to open in late April, connecting Vinton to rest of the Roanoke River Greenway system, Grose said.