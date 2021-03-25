Mayor: after unusual year, Vinton ready for future

With its sights set on the future, Vinton is poised to emerge from the year of the coronavirus stronger than ever, said Mayor Brad Grose in a virtual state of the town address that premiered Thursday.
“2020 was a year like no other, but as it came to a close, it was a year worth remembering for all of the good that has happened in the Town of Vinton,” Grose said. “With faith in God, and confidence in each other, we made the necessary sacrifices and pressed forward.”
Despite difficulties and changes imposed by the coronavirus, Grose said town staff left no stone unturned to ensure services continued to be provided, from public safety to public works, planning and economic development.
“We look forward to restoring many of our treasured celebrations in this coming year that were unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic, such as the Dogwood Festival, Independence Day fireworks and the Christmas parade,” Grose said.
Coming soon, a second stretch of the Glade Creek Greenway is anticipated to open in late April, connecting Vinton to rest of the Roanoke River Greenway system, Grose said.
“In 2021, we look forward to construction beginning on the first of three phases of the Walnut Avenue bike and pedestrian improvement project,” Grose said. “This will establish an important third gateway corridor into the attractive and functional downtown.”
Over the next five years, Virginia Department of Transportation is allocating $10 million to the three-phase Walnut Avenue project. The first phase of construction stretches from downtown to Fifth Street, adding bike lanes, sidewalk, shared use path and landscaping to improve the vital downtown entrance, Grose said.
Other accessibility upgrades in Vinton last year include pedestrian crosswalk improvements made at the intersections of Washington Avenue, South Pollard Street, Hardy Road and Virginia Avenue, Grose said.
In 2020, the town announced a partnership to redevelop the historic Gish Mill, and the project has since been awarded grants totaling $750,000 to aid with renovations, Grose said.
“Construction is expected to get underway in spring of 2021,” Grose said of Gish Mill.
A similar property, Vinyard Station, was successfully redeveloped, and a pizzeria called Joe Goodpies opened recently in the former mechanic’s garage, Grose said.
A renovated, larger Big Lots held its grand opening March 13 in Vinton, and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium expanded last year too, Grose said. Big Belly Pizza and Our Daily Bread are new restaurants in the last year, and The Bank of Botetourt opened a new branch in the town.
Furthermore, Grose said the town agreed for Dogwood Restaurant and FarmBurgesa to establish outdoor dining patios this year.
“This year, the street sweeper covered a total of 2,100 miles,” Grose said of public works. “Staff completed approximately 936 work orders, collected nearly 4,000 tons of refuse, handled over 50 water line breaks and performed over 2,000 Miss Utility markings.”
Complimenting recent replacements of the town’s refuse truck and street sweeper, Vinton public works will change out its fleet of pickup trucks in 2021, Grose said.
Through whatever difficulties may await, Grose said town staff demonstrated in 2020 their commitment to working with the citizens and business-owners of Vinton to overcome adversity.
“We did not give up, and it paid off. We have truly been blessed in the Town of Vinton,” Grose said. “We know that we are stronger and better-suited to face the future before us, and that 2021 will be a great year to be In Vinton.”
Watch the 2021 Vinton State of the Town Address online, on the Roanoke Valley Television YouTube channel.