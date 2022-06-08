McGuire announces Roanoke City Council candidacy

Republican Peg McGuire will seek election to a two-year term on the Roanoke City Council.

Her Wednesday announcement makes the special election competitive as Democrat Luke Priddy announced his candidacy on May 25.

The special election will select a permanent successor to former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr., who forfeited his office after a criminal conviction in March. An interim appointment to the post - Anita Price - has been made to restore the body to six council members, who serve beside the mayor.

The Nov. 8 contest is open to additional candidates without party affiliation, who must file candidacy paperwork by Aug. 19. This vote is separate from another vote, also Nov. 8, related to three other councils seats that will be on the ballot.

McGuire, 53, is a communications consultant and has twice before sought to serve on council. She is a council-appointed commissioner at the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

In a written statement describing her platform, McGuire called for giving police, firefighters and EMTs "the compensation they deserve and the tools they need."

The statement continues: "We are losing our brave and dedicated community professionals to surrounding counties because we aren't matching pay, benefits, resources and respect."

McGuire also called for tossing Roanoke's 5-month-old nickel tax on plastic grocery bags and cutting personal property taxes because of increases in the cost of living; trimming municipal regulations in ways to help small businesses and organizations; and taking steps to ensure pupils in city schools catch up on academic material missed during the pandemic.

Charlie Nave, chair of the Roanoke City Republican Committee, said McGuire received the committee’s endorsement.

Priddy, 30, is the Roanoke City Democratic Committee nominee. He said he has stepped down as chair of the committee, as required. Priddy is chief of staff for state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.

In an earlier try to win elected office, McGuire placed fourth in the 2020 election that awarded four-year terms to Jeffrey and two others. Priddy unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination to enter that race.

In a more recent effort to enter elected office, McGuire and Priddy applied to the city earlier this spring for interim appointment to Jeffrey's former post, as did 14 others. Only Priddy advanced to the interview phase. Council chose Price and she is serving in Jeffrey’s former seat through the end of the year, with no plans to seek reelection. The winner of the special election will take it from there, serving throughout 2023 and 2024.

McGuire and Priddy each were the only members of their respective parties to seek their party’s endorsement in the special contest. In contrast, nine people have entered the race for three council seats. A June 21 primary will trim a field of four Democrats to three. Three Republicans and two independents have qualified for the ballot so far.

