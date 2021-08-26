Monday hearing seeks ideas for spending Roanoke's $65 million in pandemic relief money

Building a job training center in the Gainsboro section of Roanoke and a community center with medical services, banking and a grocery store elsewhere in Northwest Roanoke are two of the top ideas for spending a $64.5-million federal grant.
The money, from the American Rescue Plan, should also pay for better housing, bus system improvements, a new recreation center and more anti-violence measures, says a group of community volunteers.
The committee of 36 people, along with city staff, met several times this month to list priorities for the rescue dollars granted to the city. Rescue plan dollars are intended to fix problems caused by the pandemic and strengthen the city against future shocks like it.
Soon, it will residents’ turn to speak. There will be a public hearing Monday for more discussion on what to do with the rescue plan dollars. The community panelists have put forth 15 big ideas, but want speakers to add ideas of their own. Mayor Sherman Lea will emcee the hearing.
A final report will go to the City Council for final decisions, scheduled for late next month.
Earlier this year, Congress appropriated massive sums of money to address the demise of more than 600,000 Americans and the simultaneous economic slowdown that resulted from the pandemic, including $130 billion for local governments. Roanoke is in line to receive the largest payment of area municipalities, $64.5 million. City leaders picked the 36 volunteers and have given them a deadline to draft recommendations for council. The panelists intend to wait until after the public hearing to finish their work, however, to ensure no needs get missed.
The ideas for a job training center in Gainsboro and a Northwest Roanoke community center – possibly including the grocery store, medical clinic, bank branch as well as a day care, gathering space and a classroom – have been under consideration since before the grant money arrived. Officials have undisclosed sites in mind for both projects.
In addition, a variety of housing strategies are under consideration, including the purchase of neglected or abandoned residential properties for renovation. Transit improvements could include more bus shelters. Anti-violence measures could range from more police officers to youth mentors. In the area of recreation, it's been proposed that the city replace one of its rec centers from the ground up.
The $64.5 million won't be enough to pay for every strategic initiative the community comes up with, but Roanoke could apply for other grants to combine with the relief dollars.
At the public hearing, "we want to hear from all of our residents," Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd said. "We want everyone to weigh in about what's important to them and what their needs might be, because we want to ensure no demographic or part of the city is overlooked in this process."
The hearing is scheduled Monday at 6 p.m. at Berglund Hall at the Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Rd. The event will be livesteamed on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa. People wishing to speak must be present in the meeting hall.
People with a disability and others who need help to participate can contact Angie O’Brien, chief strategy officer, by noon Monday at 853-2333 or angela.o’brien@roanokeva.gov. Comments on the use of the funds can be called in, or emailed, to O'Brien as well.