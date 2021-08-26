Monday hearing seeks ideas for spending Roanoke's $65 million in pandemic relief money

Building a job training center in the Gainsboro section of Roanoke and a community center with medical services, banking and a grocery store elsewhere in Northwest Roanoke are two of the top ideas for spending a $64.5-million federal grant.

The money, from the American Rescue Plan, should also pay for better housing, bus system improvements, a new recreation center and more anti-violence measures, says a group of community volunteers.

The committee of 36 people, along with city staff, met several times this month to list priorities for the rescue dollars granted to the city. Rescue plan dollars are intended to fix problems caused by the pandemic and strengthen the city against future shocks like it.

Soon, it will residents’ turn to speak. There will be a public hearing Monday for more discussion on what to do with the rescue plan dollars. The community panelists have put forth 15 big ideas, but want speakers to add ideas of their own. Mayor Sherman Lea will emcee the hearing.

A final report will go to the City Council for final decisions, scheduled for late next month.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}