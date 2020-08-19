Montgomery Co., Blacksburg and Christiansburg offer recovery grants to small businesses

Small businesses in Montgomery County - including its two towns - will be allowed to seek one-time grants of up to $27,500 to offset impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montgomery County officials discussed the plan for the recovery grants a few weeks ago, but the county, Blacksburg and Christiansburg provided more details on the initiative Wednesday.

The program will be administered by the three localities in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Downtown Christiansburg Inc. and the Blacksburg Partnership.

Funding for the grants comes from the CARES Act, the federal relief package that was passed earlier this year to provide assistance to various entities and individuals financially affected by the pandemic.

Virginia received $3.1 billion, $1.3 billion of which has been awarded to its localities. Montgomery County’s share of the funding is $17.1 million when factoring in the second and final round of CARES Act funding announced a few weeks ago by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The county retained $5 million, distributing the rest to Blacksburg, Christiansburg and a local task force that was formed to handle much of the local response to the pandemic.