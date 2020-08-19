Montgomery Co., Blacksburg and Christiansburg offer recovery grants to small businesses

Small businesses in Montgomery County - including its two towns - will be allowed to seek one-time grants of up to $27,500 to offset impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montgomery County officials discussed the plan for the recovery grants a few weeks ago, but the county, Blacksburg and Christiansburg provided more details on the initiative Wednesday.
The program will be administered by the three localities in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Downtown Christiansburg Inc. and the Blacksburg Partnership.
Funding for the grants comes from the CARES Act, the federal relief package that was passed earlier this year to provide assistance to various entities and individuals financially affected by the pandemic.
Virginia received $3.1 billion, $1.3 billion of which has been awarded to its localities. Montgomery County’s share of the funding is $17.1 million when factoring in the second and final round of CARES Act funding announced a few weeks ago by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The county retained $5 million, distributing the rest to Blacksburg, Christiansburg and a local task force that was formed to handle much of the local response to the pandemic.
Blacksburg and Christiansburg, respectively, received $4.8 million and $3.2 million. The distribution to the localities was based on population numbers.
To be considered for the grant funding, businesses must meet specific eligibility criteria and provide required documentation, according to Wednesday’s announcement. Ineligible entities include banks, nonprofits, franchises that are not locally owned or operated and businesses that are permanently closed.
Recovery grant opportunities may be available to childcare centers and nonprofits in the future, according to the announcement.
Eligible grant uses include payroll expenses, lease and mortgage payments, utilities, insurance and equipment purchases. Expenses either incurred before March 15 or reimbursed by other federal and state funds won’t qualify for grant funding.
The requested funds will be reviewed by a committee. The money is anticipated to become available by October or November, but the distribution timeline may vary depending on the locality administering the grant and on demand.
Also, only one application will be allowed per business. The businesses will need to complete their application by Sept. 20.
Each of the localities are directing potential applicants to the following sites to complete the online grant application:
Not all of the local CARES Act money is for relief to businesses. Some funding is also being used for COVID-19 mitigation.
For example, items Montgomery County plans to cover with the federal money include touchless restroom fixtures and water fountain stations.
