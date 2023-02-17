CHRISTIANSBURG — Offering online renewals of concealed handgun permits and easing the probate process are two goals Tiffany Couch would like to achieve.

Those were among the objectives Couch, 28, brought up when she formally announced her candidacy for Montgomery County circuit court clerk Friday afternoon. She made the announcement just outside of the county courthouse in downtown.

About 30 people attended the event. Among them were Montgomery County Supervisor Mary Biggs, Commissioner of the Revenue Helen Royal, Couch’s current boss Erica Conner and former county Sheriff Tommy Whitt. Biggs, Royal and Conner are each Democrats, while Whitt represented the party while he was in office.

Conner, who was first elected clerk in 2007, announced earlier this week that she will retire at the end of the month, a decision she said she made due to ongoing medical issues.

In addition to endorsing her campaign, Conner has asked that the judiciary appoint Couch to serve out the remainder of the current clerk term.

Couch, who’s running as a Democrat, already has about four years of experience working in the office that Conner has led for just over 15 years. Couch is currently the master court clerk supervisor, a position she and others touted Friday to highlight her experience and qualifications.

Conner and Whitt each delivered brief speeches Friday supporting Couch’s campaign.

Whitt, who noted that he has known Couch for years, described her as a very goal-oriented individual.

Conner, among other points, touted Couch’s time in the office so far. Conner said Couch has worked in every division in the office, including the record room where great attention to detail is required.

“Tiffany over the years has filled in anywhere I have asked,” Conner said.

Conner said Couch was instrumental in the implementation of certain programs, including the issuance of plastic concealed handgun permits.

When asked about her reasons for running, Couch said she has a passion for the work done in the clerk’s office and spoke about providing services to a community about which she deeply cares.

“This is my hometown,” she said. “I know that coming into the clerk’s office is sometimes very stressful. I know our citizens deserve to have a clerk and a team that is knowledgeable, competent and dedicated to helping them, and I am that person and my team is that team. We do a wonderful job serving our citizens.”

Couch spoke about her goals, some of which she’d like to achieve this year - assuming her appointment gets approved. One of those goals is allowing concealed handgun permit renewals to be done online, an option that is currently not available, she said.

“I know with technology advancing we always need to move forward with that,” she said. “Other clerk’s offices have implemented that, and I think it’s time Montgomery County does the same.”

Another goal for Couch is implementing a more efficient way for residents to receive their payments for jury duty. She said right now they have to wait for a check, a process that can take up to a couple weeks. She said she’d like to see them get their money either within a few days or right as they’re leaving on a certain day.

The other key area Couch said she’d like to ease is the probate process. Among some of the improvements she’s looking at are the offering of appointments in the clerk’s office or even going to retirement homes to speak with citizens to help ensure they’re better prepared. Couch said she’d like to offer citizens the option of filing the paperwork online before they come in for their appointments in the office.

Probate is the official proving and recording of the will for the deceased.

“It is a very stressful time, and you will know that whenever you walk into my office you will have me and my very knowledgeable staff to help guide you through that difficult process,” Couch said.

The duties of the clerk’s office also include the issuance of marriage licenses and the recording of deeds, adoptions, divorces, election results and court judgments. The office also collects fines and costs from court proceedings.

Clerks of the court are the only elected officials in the state to serve eight-year terms and are often among the highest-paid local officials. Circuit court clerk is one of Virginia’s several elected constitutional officer positions in localities — the others are commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer.

Couch is so far the second person to announce their candidacy for clerk. The other is Republican Cody Rush, son of former state Del. Nick Rush.

Couch and Rush are from Christiansburg and, respectively, studied at Radford University and Virginia Tech.

On facing another candidate, Rush said he welcomes it.

“I’m excited about it,” said Rush, who also wished Conner well in her future endeavors and retirement.

Regardless of who wins, Rush said he and Couch represent the next generation of civil servants, which he added is a good thing for the future of Montgomery County.

Rush, however, said he and Couch do have different life experiences. Along with some of his academic credentials, Rush touted his time in the Army, particularly his leadership work.

“I was held responsible for everything my company did or did not do,” Rush said.

While he acknowledges that he doesn’t have direct clerk office experience like Couch, Rush said much of his time in the military has prepared him for the clerk's job.