Montgomery Co. proposed budget includes raises

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County administration is proposing a budget of $220.4 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1, a figure that amounts to a 4.3% increase from the current budget.

County Administrator Craig Meadows gave his annual presentation of the proposed county budget this past week to the board of supervisors.

Meadows first highlighted the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a now two-year long and historic health crisis that has also adversely impacted the finances of many local governments.

“We have been blessed that Montgomery County has not been fiscally impacted to the degree other localities were during the pandemic,” he said. “While COVID-19 is still with us, the outlook for the new fiscal year suggests that our economy is recovering very well.”

Meadows said current projections indicate county revenues are trending higher for real estate, personal property and sales taxes, “and that this trend will likely continue into the new fiscal year.”

“These are very positive trends,” he said. “However, the county is also experiencing inflationary pressures, which appear likely to continue into the immediate future.”

Those broader economic challenges, along with the continued dedication from employees throughout the pandemic, have prompted the county to call for improved compensation for its workers, Meadows said.

The presented budget calls for a 5% general wage increase for all full-time and part-time classified employees, a measure that would go into effect on July 1. For employees who have reached the top of their pay grade, Meadows said he recommends a one-time 5% supplemental payment in lieu of a salary increase.

Meadows brought up a recent compensation and classification study, the results of which he said show the county has many positions that lag behind their market rates.

A previous study done in 2018 pointed out the same issue, but the county’s response to that work resulted in adjusted compensation that reflected just 65% of the identified shortfall, Meadows said.

“With our most recent study, we hope to address the market at a much more competitive level, ideally 90% to 95% of market,” he said, adding that he’s proposing $939,702 to implement the findings of the most recent study and “to show our employees that the county is committed to providing competitive pay and benefits for their efforts.”

Another worker and pay-related measure included in the proposed budget concerns rescue services, which county officials said have over the years posed tricky challenges due to the fact it’s volunteers who must cover an ever-growing municipality.

The proposed budget calls for the allocation of approximately $947,000 to create roughly 10 full-time equivalent positions in the county’s emergency medical services, a department that already has a few paid jobs. The new jobs consist of both full- and part-time positions that would include paramedics and life support providers.

“This is a newly created initiative to provide paid first responder services for areas of the county that are struggling to support rescue calls with volunteer staff,” Meadows said. “The purpose of this program is not to replace our volunteer agencies, but to provide first response capabilities when a citizen calls for an emergency.”

Regarding the county schools, the single biggest funding item, the administration is proposing an operating budget of $126.4 million. That figure would mark an increase of exactly 4% from the current year, but does fall short of the school district’s formal request of $129.1 million.

When factoring in the requests from within the locality itself and Montgomery County Public Schools, the county faces a total funding shortfall of $6.4 million—$4.4 million of which comes from the school district, which is calling for its own employees to receive an average 5% pay increase.

Meadows said he’s not calling for an increase to the real estate tax rate, which he added marks the 10th consecutive year he’s recommended the rate remain level.

Montgomery supervisors have generally over the years been averse to raising taxes.

The county has a current tax rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value, a rate that amounts to an annual bill of $890 for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 for tax purposes.

School funding did prompt a few questions from Supervisor Mary Biggs.

“What I’m concerned about here is how this is going to impact employees on the school side,” said Biggs, a former teacher.

Meadows, in response, said the proposed funding rate for the schools is consistent with what the county has done in the past. He said MCPS has over the past few years managed to make gains with teacher pay and become much more competitive with other divisions in the region.

When compared with other municipalities, Montgomery County still lags with overall employee pay, Meadows said.

“We’re not there,” he said. “It’s time for us to do the same thing with our employees.”

