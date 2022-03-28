Montgomery Co. real estate tax rate to stay same or be lowered

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County is slated to go another year with the same real estate tax rate.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 this past week to advertise the recommended real estate, personal property and other tax rates and budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

There is no proposed increase in any tax rate.

The advertised real estate tax rate — which drives the most county revenue — is 89 cents per $100 of assessed value, which equates to an annual bill of $890 for the owner of a house valued at $100,000 for tax purposes. The county is also recommending a budget of $220.4 million for the next fiscal year, an increase of 4.3% over the current fiscal year.

The recently approved measure — not an adoption of the tax rate or budget — is necessary for an advertisement period the county uses to publicize and receive feedback on the proposed tax rate and budget before supervisors formally vote on the budget and corresponding tax rates.

Supervisors can’t adopt a tax rate that’s higher than what’s advertised, but they can approve a lower number — something board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins made some arguments for during the budget discussion this past week. Blevins cast the sole opposing vote against the advertised tax rate and budget.

Blevins said she’d like to lower the tax rate, in part, as a way to reward taxpayers who have stepped up during the pandemic. She also said the county could, among other ways, make up some of the funding through its continued growth and specifically pointed to the upcoming reassessment, a process the county does every four years.

Reassessment can result in higher revenues from real estate taxes without necessarily raising the rate due to increases in property values, and supervisors over the years have often turned to it as a defense against calls to hike the rate.

“Since we do have growth, that economic growth will entice and retain people and bring business here,” Blevins said in support of her argument to lower the tax rate.

Additionally, Blevins said taxpayers are currently dealing with other ongoing economic challenges such as historic inflation levels and an increased cost of living.

Blevins received push-back from some of her colleagues.

“I think we have too many needs out there right now,” Supervisor Mary Biggs said.

The reassessment next year will be a better opportunity to look at possibly adjusting certain items, Biggs said.

Blevins stood behind her argument about providing some relief to taxpayers and the fact the county has continued to experience growth, which she added has translated to another projected increase in real estate tax revenues for the coming year.

“If we have this growth, this would be a good opportunity to lower that tax, and that would entice and retain even more growth for the county,” she said.

Supervisor April DeMotts, however, questioned whether all taxpayers would benefit from a reduction of the rate. She argued a reduction would be more advantageous to those who own greater amounts of real estate as they would stand to benefit more in savings.

Supervisor Sara Bohn said an idea that could be re-visited is some of the tax payment relief measures they implemented earlier on during the pandemic.

“That did help a lot of people. It was a good gesture,” she said.

The advertising of the recommended tax rate along with the recent budget talk among supervisors come amid a call by Montgomery County Public Schools to provide their employees with an average pay raise of 5%. MCPS is requesting an additional $4.4 million from the county to help with the proposed raise, but the county’s recommended budget only includes an additional $2.1 million for schools.

The recent discussion also occurred just a few days after the school board’s decision to fire former Superintendent Mark Miear, an issue that some supervisors said could carry some financial implications due to possible severance pay situations.

