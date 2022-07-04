Montgomery Co. supervisors may soon vote on cigarette tax

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors isn’t expected to drag out a vote on a cigarette tax much longer.

The board, via verbal consensus this past week, directed its staff to begin drafting an ordinance calling for the establishment of the tax, a revenue option the General Assembly finally allowed all counties to collect after years of advocacy.

Prior to the passing of state legislation in 2020, only cities and towns — as well as only two counties in the state — had the authority to impose a local cigarette tax. The legislation approved two years ago allows counties to impose a tax of up to a maximum rate of 40 cents per pack.

Most of the Montgomery supervisors voiced support for the establishment of the tax during a discussion this past week.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district significantly covers a portion of the county outside of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, voiced support for a cigarette tax but said he’d like to see the actual rate be the same as the ones imposed by the two towns located within the county. He said he’d also like to see the proceeds go to parks and recreation.

“I think it’s appropriate,” he said. “This [item being taxed] is not good, but where the money is going is very good.”

Christiansburg and Blacksburg, respectively, collect cigarette taxes of 40 cents and 30 cents per pack — with the latter town specifying that its rate is per a pack of 20 cigarettes.

Other supervisors such as Sara Bohn and Mary Biggs, who each represent districts that cover parts of Blacksburg, echoed Fijalkwoski’s call to keep the rate comparable to the ones imposed by the towns.

While Bohn described the anticipated revenue as a drop in the bucket in terms of funds for parks and recreation, “any little bit will help,” she said.

Not all supervisors, however, are on board with the measure.

Supervisor Todd King, who represents another district that significantly covers a portion of the county outside the two towns, said the county is not desperate for the funding that would come from the tax. He also voiced concerns about the tax adversely affecting businesses located in the county.

“Number one, I think it’s wrong. We don’t need the money,” said King, who voiced additional concerns about recent increases in the overall costs of goods. “Why should this board put a burden on certain taxpayers? Go out and talk to these convenience stores. If this goes through, you’re taking business away from convenience stores in the county.”

King continued: “Right now, folks are going to them [county stores] to get out of the Blacksburg tax and Christiansburg tax.”

King said he doesn’t believe the county should pursue a tax simply because they have the authority to do so.

Said board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins: “I’m trying to lower taxes. I agree, it would take business away from convenience stores not within town limits.”

When the board approved its budget earlier this year, Blevins was the only supervisor who made the unusual call to lower the tax rates — a push that was ultimately unsuccessful, but an issue the elected official said she’d like to revisit in the future.

Blevins said she had hoped to try to provide some relief to taxpayers and cited ongoing economic challenges such as significant inflation, as well as the upcoming countywide reassessment of property values.

