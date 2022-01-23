Montgomery County and its towns wade through labor void

The town of Blacksburg is struggling to fill openings across a number of departments, an issue that has impacted services such as the buses that many Virginia Tech students and residents rely on to get to class and work.

Blacksburg’s bus operator pool has a vacancy rate of approximately 34%, which limits the service that can be provided on both a daily and weekly basis, said Town Manager Marc Verniel.

These vacancies have led to reduced frequencies on routes, Verniel said.

“For example, routes that previously had 10-minute service frequencies now have 15-minute service and routes with 15-minute service previously now have 30-minute service,” Verniel wrote in an email this past week.

“As a whole, BT [Blacksburg Transit] has reduced service hours by 25% as compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

The issue is not exclusive to the town and is reflective of the greater challenge many public and private sector employers across the country currently face with finding workers, Verniel said.

News reports over the past several months have pointed to a number of reasons for the ongoing dilemma. They include challenges with finding child care, many people going to work themselves and the continuing availability of federal pandemic relief money.

In Montgomery County, which Blacksburg residents pay taxes to, officials say the parks and recreation department just experienced one of its toughest summers in years in terms of meeting recreational demands.

Mitchell Haugh, the county’s parks and recreation director, said the department couldn’t hire all the 35 or so part-time seasonal staff they usually employ during the summer, a group of workers that includes lifeguards and camp counselors. He said the camps and county pool were staffed at about 30%, an issue that prompted the department to cap the crowd limit at the Frog Pond on Cinnabar Road to 150 people during the summer.

The Frog Pond, during otherwise normal periods, averages between 400 and 450 people and can see well over 600 on some of the busiest days, Haugh said. The effects of the staffing challenge were felt in the community, where there were many “unhappy citizens,” he said.

One route the county is taking in hopes of addressing the staffing challenge is improving the pay of seasonal workers.

For lifeguards, for example, the county plans to raise their pay by just a few dollars to about $16 and $17 an hour, depending on experience, Haugh said. The pay bump for the lifeguards aims to respond to a couple of matters, an economic one and the fact the job requires certification, he said.

While retail and food service are obviously different fields than swimming pool operations, jobs in each of those areas are often filled by teenagers and young adults, Haugh said. Many employers in retail and food services have raised wages in recent times and the county needs to try to keep up, he said.

The overall issue, however, is ensuring places such as the Frog Pond are open to as many residents as possible, especially considering the fact the facility is supported by local tax dollars, Haugh said.

“I don’t want to have another summer like last summer, when you have unhappy citizens who can’t go swimming at the county pool their county taxes pay for,” he said.

A current problem the county faces is finding enough people to officiate youth basketball games, which involve teams of second- to seventh-graders and are played at Price’s Fork, Auburn and Eastern Montgomery elementary schools.

A minimum of six officials — or two at each school — is required to run games throughout the day, Haugh said. The challenge hasn’t impacted games and their scheduling yet, but they’re still only about two weeks into the season, he said. The department has had to scramble to find enough officials, he said.

Factors that seem to be contributing to the basketball officials shortage is the fact there was no season at this time last year — perhaps causing some to forget about the return of the county’s youth basketball — the existence of other leagues and basketball currently occurring in the schools, Haugh said.

In addition to the shortages experienced by parks and recreation, seven offices have a combined total of more than 20 open positions despite having posted job advertisements multiple times over the past several months, said Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris.

Those openings are with the New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Social Services, the Animal Care and Adoption Center, the General Services Department, the Clerk of the Circuit Court and the Planning and GIS Department, according to a list Harris provided.

In addition to its transit system, Blacksburg’s recreation and public works departments each face a staffing shortage.

Town officials recently changed the opening of the Blacksburg Community Center to 8 a.m. instead of the previous 6 a.m., Verniel said.

“Our assistant director of recreation recently left for a recreation department director position at another facility,” he wrote. “He typically opened the center at 6 a.m. with the assistance of hourly wage employees. The community center was not typically busy during these hours, so the decision was made to reduce the operating hours as we entered 2022.”

Then in public works, the department is currently down 20 positions, Verniel said.

“Many of these vacancies are due to retirements or employees moving on to career advancement opportunities with other organizations,” he wrote. “Most of these openings occurred after the onset of the pandemic and positions have been difficult to fill.”

Christiansburg also faces shortage issues in similar places as the county and Blacksburg, particularly in public works and aquatics, said town spokeswoman Christina Edney.

Blacksburg, in an effort to address its overall staffing challenge, is currently completing an organization-wide compensation study, Verniel said.

“With pandemic related inflation and competition for employees, employers locally and nationally are examining their wages and employment practices,” he wrote. The study “will result in market-rate pay adjustments for many positions in town. We will recommend pay increases in key areas of the organization where our compensation is no longer competitive. Implementing these changes will be subject to availability of funds as we discuss the operating budget.”

