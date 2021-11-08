Montgomery County, Blacksburg plugging in on electric vehicles

Montgomery County’s recently added unit is a Level 2 station that provides two charging ports, each of which can be used for up to four hours at a time. The county’s recent announcement stated that most electric cars can get 10 to 20 miles from one hour of charging on a Level 2 charger.

The county’s unit cost just $7,502 and funding for the small project was allocated by the board of supervisors to support the locality’s sustainability initiatives.

“I am a huge supporter of sustainability initiatives throughout the county,” said Supervisor April DeMotts. “In 2019, I asked my fellow supervisors to allocate funding in support of such initiatives. This electric charging station is just one of the many things we have done and plan to do to make sure that we are being good stewards not only with the taxpayers’ dollars, but also with the environment.”

Bill Long, the county’s sustainability manager, said he hopes residents and county employees make use of the station.

“I could see people charging their cars while they attend a board of supervisors meeting,” Long said.