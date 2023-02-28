CHRISTIANSBURG — There will be a new tax to pay come July 1 for smokers who buy their cigarettes in Montgomery County’s unincorporated areas.

The county’s Board of Supervisors, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, approved a cigarette tax of 40 cents for each package containing 20 cigarettes. The tax will be 2 cents for each cigarette in a package of fewer or more than 20 cigarettes.

Supervisors Todd King, Sherri Blevins and Darrell Sheppard, all Republicans, voted against the tax. Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, who forms part of the board’s 4-3 GOP majority, joined the three board Democrats in voting for the cigarette tax.

Despite the narrow approval, the passed measure marks a success for the county, which had for years asked the General Assembly to grant it the authority to collect a cigarette tax. The state’s legislature eventually passed legislation allowing counties across Virginia to collect the tax.

County officials said they plan to allocate $100,000 raised by the new tax to the parks and recreation department.

Supporters of the move have called it a “sin tax” and defended it by pointing to the growing county’s constant need to find new revenue streams to help address increasing needs. They have also described the 40 cents as not an exorbitant rate, especially when taking into the account the current costs of cigarettes.

Opponents, however, voiced concerns about burdening residents with a new tax. They said the measure also seems to contradict the county’s recent efforts to provide tax relief.

Opponents of the tax pointed to the board’s decision this past fall to abolish the merchant capital tax, a business inventory tax that had been unpopular with many local employers. Some supervisors voiced fears that the merchant capital tax would either prompt companies to either leave or avoid coming to the area.

“We didn’t get rid of one tax to replace it with another,” said Blevins, the board's chairwoman. “Just because we can do something doesn’t mean that we should.”

King said he didn’t see the need for the tax when taking into consideration the fact the county often has access to year-end funds that are not necessarily attached to any single item.

King called the elimination of the merchant capital tax a “good thing.”

“Now we’re talking about taxing individuals,” he said. “We have got the money. I just don’t understand why we would even bring this up to tax anybody, [when the county has] money we have that’s not allocated. With prices the way they are now. Gas, eggs and everything.”

County staff, however, said the unallocated funds King brought up change from year to year and are usually set aside for one-time expenses, not ongoing ones such as what the cigarette tax revenue will go to.

Supervisor Sara Bohn, who debated King over the tax Monday, said the county simply needs the revenue. She also voiced fears about the board needing to find areas to cut due to not taking advantage of a new revenue stream.

“We’re a growing county. We need all the revenue,” Bohn, a Democrat, said.

Although the measure supervisors approved will only apply to the unincorporated areas, it effectively means all smokers who buy cigarettes anywhere in the county will pay the tax.

Blacksburg and Christiansburg have long taxed the sale of cigarettes, with the former levying a rate of 30 cents per pack of 20 and the latter levying a rate of 40 cents per pack.

In fact, some county businesses with locations outside the two towns have voiced concerns over eliminating the competitive advantage they’ve enjoyed over cigarette retailers located in neighboring localities such as the two towns, Pulaski County and Radford.

Still, the new measure has received support from at least several other residents, some of whom said it sends a message promoting healthier habits.