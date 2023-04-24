CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, following a debate among themselves Monday night, approved the biggest real estate tax rate reduction since the turn of the century.

Supervisors, on a 4-3 vote split along partisan lines, reduced the rate from 89 cents to 70 cents per $100 of assessed value. The board also voted 4-3 along the same partisan split to approve a budget of approximately $236.4 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

While the approved budget is about $3.5 million lower than the one previously proposed by the county administration, it is still slightly more than $16 million over the current year’s budget.

The approved real estate tax rate means the annual tax bill for a home assessed at $100,000 would go from $890 to $700 as of July 1.

That example, however, does not necessarily mean all taxpayers will see substantially reduced bills. Some are still expected to see their bills go up.

The reduction of the tax rate, which was initially proposed to be set at 73 cents, was primarily driven by last fall's reassessment, a process Montgomery County undertakes every four years to recalculate the values of all properties across the county.

The assessed value of a property is calculated with the tax rate to determine the annual bill.

The most recent reassessment saw values go up by an average of about 30%, with county officials saying they personally know of individual assessments that increased by an even higher percentage.

A county homeowner told supervisors during a recent hearing on the tax rate that the previously proposed rate of 73 cents would have still resulted in his bill going up by just over 6%.

The board of supervisors, which has a 4-3 GOP majority, has been split over the tax rate issue, a not uncommon occurrence as the elected body has often found itself split along partisan lines on other major issues.

The Republican supervisors have over the past few weeks pushed for the 70 cent rate due to an expressed desire to avoid further burdening taxpayers amid economic challenges such as current inflation. The Democrats on the board, on the other hand, viewed the already significantly reduced rate of 73 cents as acceptable when considering the growing county’s needs.

Supervisor Sara Bohn said many public comments heard Monday night, as well as recent community comments sent to county officials, demonstrated support for the 73-cent rate. She and other supervisors said the majority of the recent emails came from Montgomery County Public Schools employees who voiced concerns about how the budgetary measures could impact them.

“The emails, public address … if you loop everything together, clearly the communication to the whole board has been overwhelming to keep it at 73 cents,” said Bohn, a Democrat.

The Republicans, however, responded that they heard from many people in their own districts who continued to voice concerns with the previously proposed rate.

“As long as I’ve been on this board, we’ve accepted emails, phone calls and personal visits. I take everyone in my district seriously,” said Republican Supervisor Todd King. People say “‘We elected you for a reason: to do the right thing, and this is what we want.”

Republican Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said the county can “live at 70 cents,” a comment that sparked a debate between himself and Bohn.

Bohn told Fijalkowski that the 73 cents was recommended by the county administration, but the Republican replied that it’s still the board’s responsibility to make the decision it sees fit.

“Then, what are we doing here?” Fijalkowski said to Bohn, prompting a couple other supervisors to intervene and end the debate.

The Democrats maintained their concerns over how the measures could affect the schools.

“I’m just appalled that we’re going to take this money away from children,” said Supervisor April DeMotts, a Democrat.

Board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said it will still be up to school officials to decide on how to spend their money and what to prioritize.

The approved 70 cent rate is the so-called revenue neutral rate. The previously proposed 73 cents was 4.3% above the revenue neutral rate, county staff previously said.

The Democrats voiced interest in a rate between 70 cents and 73 cents as a compromise, but that call was unsuccessful.

Among the changes prompted by the 70-cent measure was a reduction in a previous school resource officers plan that the county administration proposed. That came in response to Christiansburg’s decision earlier this year to eventually end its funding of three SROs — a move that will pull those officers out of town schools they were assigned to.

The county initially called for placing five county-funded SROs in Christiansburg schools, but that plan was scaled back to three officers following the disclosure of a plan supported by both Sheriff Hank Partin and town police Chief Mark Sisson. However, the measure supported by the two law enforcement officials is still contingent on a separate decision from the Christiansburg Town Council.

The approved budget means the county will provide about $2.7 million in additional funding to Montgomery County schools, an amount that falls below the $6.1 million requested by the district. The school district had previously proposed a lower amount, but the figure went up due to a Virginia Department of Education calculation error months ago.

The largest rate reduction supervisors had enacted this century — before Monday’s vote — was for the 2004 fiscal year when the board reduced the rate by just over 17 cents.