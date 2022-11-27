Montgomery County, Christiansburg could cooperate on fire station

CHRISTIANSBURG — There’s a possibility the town could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station.

It’s a project town leaders say will help speed up response times to certain areas and address the needs of a growing department.

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, in a letter addressed to Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber last month, wrote that the county — following a discussion with her own colleagues — would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street.

“Having a facility to house county EMS staff in that area could potentially benefit our citizens in that area of the town and county,” Blevins wrote. “If interested, please let us know and we’ll be glad to join you in discussions on this future possibility.”

Blevins wrote that the board of supervisors isn’t interested in funding a new facility unless the county is an equal owner of the project.

The town of Christiansburg bought a 2-acre tract for just under $600,000 in early 2016 for the project. The site is across the road from a commercial property anchored by a Food Lion grocery store.

“It’s gone no further because I haven’t had a chance to meet with council, but it’s something we’re very interested in,” Barber said this past week.

The second station would supplement the decades-old facility at 110 Depot St.

The Christiansburg Fire Department, based on a volunteer system, was founded in 1911 and operated a station at a few different locations until 1977 when it moved to its current home on Depot Street. The department headquarters is a 22,340-square-foot and two-story building.

Christiansburg town officials have said that a station on Roanoke Street would provide a number of benefits, including faster response times to the area around Route 114 with the aid of the U.S. 460 bypass and greater proximity to Interstate 81 where town crews often go as far as the Radford exits to help with calls.

“In their minds, having it there on Roanoke Street will allow them to get to Route 114 in three and a half minutes, instead of having to come through town and fight with traffic and everything else,” Barber said.

Town officials also previously said a second station could benefit a certain number of homeowners with insurance. They said homeowners can receive more favorable rates if they live within a 5-mile radius of a fire station and the department seeks to expand that coverage area.

Barber said he’d like to see much progress made on the second fire station plans sometime in the near future. He said working with the county would help the project make greater progress.

One challenge, as has often been the case with some other town projects, is cost.

Barber said he recalls a second fire station once being estimated to cost around $8 million. He said he imagines the price would be notably higher now given recent economic conditions.

The fire station was one of three major issues some top county officials and their Christiansburg counterparts discussed during the summer, according to Blevins’ letter last month.

“We appreciate you sharing the town council’s concerns on several issues, and for allowing us the opportunity to review and discuss these issues in more detail with our board members,” wrote Blevins, who referenced a July 28 discussion between her, Barber, County Administrator Craig Meadows and Christiansburg Town Manager Randy Wingfield. “Montgomery County greatly values the relationships we have with our two towns.”

Blevins spoke on the county and town partnering on a number of joint boards and commissions, among other things. She also addressed the “significant financial investment” the county has made to promote downtown Christiansburg’s economy. She said the county has over the past dozen years invested more than $33 million in new and renovated facilities in the heart of downtown.

The other two subjects Blevins highlighted were considerations of county funding for town police officers in Montgomery County Public Schools facilities in Christiansburg and $2 million in annual funding from the county for the town’s parks and recreation programs.

Unlike the fire station plans, the board of supervisors agreed after discussions to not provide funding for town police officers and park facilities or programs in the town.

“The sheriff and the [town police] chiefs agreed that the current system under which the towns provide officers in MCPS facilities in the towns, while the sheriff provides deputies in the MCPS facilities in the unincorporated areas of the county, was working well,” Blevins wrote among other points on the issue of town officers in school facilities.

On the parks and recreation programs, Blevins pointed out that the county’s entire annual operating budget for its own parks and recreation department is approximately $1.6 million.

“The county provides recreational activities for all county residents, including residents from the two towns who wish to participate in our programs,” she wrote. “We also provide park facilities for all county residents, and are currently expanding our offerings in the county.”