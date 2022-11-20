Montgomery County cigarette tax hearing set

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will decide soon on whether it wants to light up a new tax.

The board, on a 6-0 vote this past week, scheduled a public hearing for next month on a proposal to begin levying a tax on the sale of cigarettes in the county’s unincorporated areas.

The tax rate under the proposed measure would be 40 cents for each package containing 20 cigarettes. It is estimated to raise about $200,000 a year in revenue.

Although the board unanimously scheduled the hearing, some supervisors clarified that their votes reflected their willingness to hear from citizens on the issue — and not necessarily support of the tax.

The county, like many others across Virginia, is now allowed to collect a cigarette tax due to previous legislation passed by the General Assembly. Montgomery County had for years asked the legislature to give it the authority to collect the tax, a point Supervisor Mary Biggs highlighted during the recent discussion.

Biggs, who has been on the board since 1996, said she recalls the county pushing the General Assembly on the tax since at least the time she began serving as a supervisor.

“The state only gives us certain ways to raise revenue, and we only have certain things in our toolbox,” said Biggs, who called Virginia’s entire tax system antiquated. “Why do we need the money? I think we had a whole work session on capital projects. We just saw tonight a $5 million project. We know there are needs all over our budget. When you have a way to raise revenue that’s been given to you, you just have to deal with the ways you’re allowed to.”

Part of Biggs’ comment was a response to arguments from supervisors who oppose the creation of the tax and question its need. The other part of her comment referred to an ongoing plan to relocate the court services and magistrate’s office, a project county staff said is estimated to cost about $5 million.

While the tax would be a new measure for the county, Blacksburg and Christiansburg have long taxed the sale of cigarettes. Blacksburg levies a tax of 30 cents per pack of 20, and Christiansburg levies one of 40 cents per pack.

“If all the businesses in town — in the two towns — are paying that tax or collecting that tax, then you even the playing field. Everybody’s the same,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski. “I think it’s a thing of fairness.”

While supervisors are split on the issue, their disagreement this time isn’t completely along party lines — as has often been the case in the past over much debated measures.

Fijalkowski, who forms a part of the board’s 4-3 GOP majority, doesn’t quite see eye to eye with the rest of his Republican peers on the issue.

Fijalkowski recalled a past comment from another supervisor who described the cigarette tax as a “sin tax,” a description of which he said he agrees.

“I’m not a big tax increase person, but I do not look at the cigarette tax the same way as I look at merchant’s capital or adjusting for an outrageously inflated vehicle price,” he said.

Fijalkowski was referencing the board’s recent decision to eliminate a business inventory tax that had been unpopular with many local employers — a tax he voted to abolish and that passed on a 4-3 vote that was split along partisan lines. The supervisor also referenced the board’s decision earlier this year to provide relief to residents on their county motor vehicle tax bills, a measure supervisors unanimously supported and decided to take on due to concerns over inflation-driven spikes in car values.

Fijalkowski said he is a former smoker.

“When I was 19, I was up to three and a half packs of Marlboros a day and I’m still alive. I can’t believe it,” he said, drawing some laughter from his colleagues. “But that’s what a wife will do to you. She’ll make you quit.”

Fijalkowski also touted the intention to allocate the money from the cigarette tax to parks and recreation, an area he said is “growing by leaps and bounds.” He said he’s not sure how much of a difference 40 cents will make when taking into consideration the current costs of cigarettes.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” he said. “I think it’s minimal for what we’re going to get out of it.”

The other Republicans, however, said the proposal seems to contradict their efforts earlier this year to provide relief to taxpayers and to eliminate burdens they say have hampered businesses.

Supervisor Todd King brought up the car tax relief and the decision to abolish the merchant capital tax.

“Each one of us sat here and said we’ve got to do something to help citizens,” he said. “Please, explain to me how [putting] higher taxes on somebody is going to help them?”

King further pointed to the regular availability of year-end leftover funding and how the county had decided to give parks and recreation $100,000 at the start of the budgeting season.

“Why does the county need this money? Please, somebody answer that for me,” said King, who later drew the comment from Biggs about the county’s limited ability to raise money and the state’s taxing system.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins shared King’s views. She has been particularly adamant about providing relief to taxpayers. In addition to joining her fellow Republicans on the merchant capital tax vote, she had also earlier in the year made an unsuccessful push to lower the county’s real estate tax rate.

“I don’t want to replace it [merchant capital] with another tax,” she said, “but I would move forward on the public hearing [for the cigarette tax] so we can hear from the citizens, if they’re for or against it.”

The public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.