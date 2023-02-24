CHRISTIANSBURG — After more than three decades, Helen Royal will leave the office of the Montgomery County commissioner of the revenue.

Royal, a Democrat, said this past week that she won’t seek another term as the county’s commissioner , a position she was first elected to in 2011. In addition to serving in the elected role for just over a decade, Royal has spent about 37 years working in the office.

“I feel that I have accomplished a lot of things during my time in office and now it’s time to take care of family and enjoy life outside of work,” Royal wrote in an email.

Royal said she plans to retire on June 30 and that her chief deputy, Jesse Moore, will take over.

“He is more than qualified for this position, but he chose not to run,” Royal wrote.

Instead, Brenda Winkle, another veteran of the department, has decided to run for the job’s next four-year term.

“She [Winkle] is also more than qualified to run,” wrote Royal, who pointed out that Winkle has worked in the commissioner’s office for about 23 years. “She has worked at every job in the office and will have no problem adjusting to her position. She will continue the excellent service that Montgomery County taxpayers have come to expect from us.”

Winkle couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but Royal said Winkle plans to formally announce her candidacy on March 3 in the foyer in front of the commissioner’s office at the County Government Center. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. that day, Royal said.

Along with another elected office, the county treasurer, the commissioner of the revenue is directly involved in annual property and personal property tax bills.

The commission’s office maintains the property assessments that the tax bills are based on and is responsible for sending out the bills. The treasurer collects the payments.

Both the commissioner and treasurer are among Virginia’s elected constitutional officers — the others are the commonwealth's attorney, sheriff and clerk of the circuit court.

Royal’s office was involved in a few major debates during her time at the helm.

Royal had initially planned to leave her job once her previous term ended in 2019, but decided to stay on following a controversial referendum debate in the county the year before. She said at the time that she had decided to put her retirement on hold and run for one final term so she could remind taxpayers and voters why her office exists.

The debate was over whether the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors should have let voters decide if the commissioner and the treasurer should continue as elected jobs. The proposal ultimately called for the duties of the two elected positions to be placed under the oversight of a county-appointed department head.

The issue was spearheaded by former supervisor and board Chairman Chris Tuck. Among other reasons, he suggested the referendum out of a wish to see some more cost savings for the county. The former supervisor, who left office in 2019, also said that he pursued a referendum then because he was told at the time that neither Royal nor then-treasurer Richard Shelton were planning to seek re-election.

Shelton did retire before the official end of his term in 2019. Current Treasurer Helen St. Clair, who served as the interim immediately following Shelton’s departure, ran for the seat and was elected later that year.

The referendum proposal received significant pushback from Royal and Shelton. The two officials — with support from their respective professional associations — argued that placing their jobs under the oversight of a county-appointed department head could lead to a conflict of interest.

Royal said at the time that bringing the two offices together could be grounds for potential collusion. She said employees could decide to improperly raise the value of a property to obtain more money from it.

Some county officials, however, did point out that some localities in the state, including some in Southwest Virginia, operate without an elected commissioner and treasurer.

Tuck, a Republican, eventually dropped the issue and a referendum measure never moved forward.

Some years prior to the referendum discussion, there was a debate over the prorating of the county’s personal property tax. In that case, however, the board of supervisors and Royal were ultimately in agreement over the matter, while Shelton opposed it.

Proration, which supervisors unanimously approved in 2015, means residents are taxed on the time they actually own a vehicle instead of having ownership on Jan. 1 determine if they pay a whole year’s tax — or not.

Under the old system, a resident who owned a car in Montgomery County on Jan. 1 had to pay an entire year’s tax, even if the vehicle was sold to someone else part-way through the year. And people who acquired vehicles after Jan. 1 did not have to pay personal property tax to the county that year.

Some proration critics argued that the elimination of that tax free period for cars acquired after Jan. 1 effectively meant a tax increase. Shelton voiced concerns about unnavigable paperwork tangles with the change in the tax assessment method.

Proration supporters offered that residents who own cars in the county on Jan. 1 would no longer pay a full year’s personal property tax for vehicles they owned just part of that year. County officials who supported the measure described it as a fair way to assess the personal property tax.