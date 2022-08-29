Montgomery County considering merchant's tax elimination

CHRISTIANSBURG — The possible elimination of Montgomery County’s merchant’s capital tax is a proposal being supported by several major employers.

The county Board of Supervisors discussed the future of the tax this past week during a meeting that was also attended by a handful of employers.

The discussion was one of two that supervisors had over taxes the county levies, the other being possible personal property tax relief. But the subject of the merchant’s capital tax drew more debate, one marked to a degree by the board’s partisan split.

Those for eliminating the tax described it as an unfair burden on businesses, and some concerns were raised over the fact that just a handful of large local employers pay a major chunk of the tax.

The top five payers of the county's merchant capital tax are backcountry.com, the Shelor Motor Mile group, Duncan Automotive Network, Walmart and Lowe's. They altogether pay about $805,000, according to figures from the county.

Backcountry.com, Shelor and Duncan each, respectively, pay $337,103, $265,338 and $134,692, and they are by far the biggest contributors in the top five. Walmart and Lowe's, respectively, pay $34,992 and $32,678.

“To me, it sounds like an awfully unfair situation when only five businesses pay a majority of the tax,” said Supervisor Darrell Sheppard, a Republican. “I’d be for getting rid of it.”

Another point raised was that many counties across the state don’t collect the tax. The employers brought up that point when they addressed supervisors during the public comment period.

“I think the timing is right,” said David Hagan, co-owner of Shelor Motor Mile. “All progressive counties have abolished this tax. This is certainly a good time to be fair to your merchants.”

Others who called for the tax’s elimination were Gary Duncan of the Duncan Automotive Network and Jim Cowan, an attorney who spoke on behalf of backcountry.com.

On the other hand, the three Democrats on the 4-3 GOP majority board raised concerns about where the county would find the $1.5 million the locality gets from the tax.

Supervisor April DeMotts, a Democrat, said she’s not very familiar with the history of the tax and asked staff for more information on the matter before the board issues a decision.

“I have concerns about eliminating $1.5 million out of our budget,” DeMotts said. “How are we going to recover the $1.5 million in revenue? Where would we get that? Where would it come from?”

The tax in question is imposed on merchant’s capital, which is defined as the inventory of stock on hand, daily rental passenger cars as defined by a section of Virginia code, daily rental property and all other personal property — with the exemption of personal property that is not for sale as merchandise and is taxed under another category, according to a page on yesmontgomeryva.org.

The tax is assessed at 20% of its purchase price and the rate is $3.05 per $100 of assessed value.

For example, if a merchant’s capital on hand was bought for $100, the first year’s tax owed on it would be 61 cents, according to yesmontgomeryva.org.

While she acknowledged the inequity issue that seems to exist due to who the tax’s biggest payers are, Supervisor Mary Biggs, a Democrat, raised similar concerns to DeMotts over how the county would make up the lost funding.

Biggs spoke about the county facing a constant need to find the funds to cover the services prompted by the locality’s continued growth. She raised concerns about how the loss of $1.5 million could impact schools, law enforcement and other county departments.

“When citizens live in our county, they’re going to expect services,” Biggs said.

Biggs also spoke on how the county can’t draw on other revenue streams as much as Christiansburg and Blacksburg, each of which she said gets a significant amount of funds from meals sold and lodging.

“We don’t have that many restaurants, hotels in the county,” she said. “We’re very limited on how we can bring revenue in.”

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, a Republican, said she doesn’t want to discourage businesses and hamper the county’s ability to retain and attract employers. She raised concerns about prospective businesses choosing to set up shop in other localities simply because those places don’t levy that tax.

“I think the $1.5 million can easily be replaced with the retention and attraction of businesses,” she said. “I’d hate to lose out on a business opportunity because this [tax] puts on a disadvantage.”

While he was in line with points made by his fellow Republicans, Supervisor Todd King said county staff should address the questions raised by his other colleagues before the board moves forward with a decision.

County Administrator Craig Meadows told supervisors another work session will be scheduled to discuss the matter.