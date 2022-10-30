Montgomery County home values continue to rise

The median sale price for a home in Blacksburg this year has been approximately $400,000, up from $271,000 four years ago, according to data from the firm Montgomery County has long employed to perform its quadrennial reassessment.

The year-by-year sales price comparison was among the points the Daleville-based Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group presented to the county’s Board of Supervisors this past week.

Wampler-Eanes is performing the county’s reassessment, a process the locality undertakes every four years to recalculate all its property values.

The assessment is what the county and its two towns use to calculate real estate tax amounts per property.

Across Montgomery County, one of the fastest-growing localities in western Virginia, the reassessment means most property owners can anticipate higher real estate tax bills due to the increases in values alone.

For the previous reassessment that went into effect in 2019, values for single-family homes across the county had gone up by an average range of 3% to 11% depending on the community, according to figures provided by the municipality at the time. Blacksburg’s increases were on the higher end of that range, while Christiansburg and the remainder of the county were each on the lower end of that spectrum.

Gary Eanes, the owner of Wampler-Eanes, said the firm is still “crunching numbers” at this point. He said reassessment notices will likely be mailed out by the middle or end of November.

Sale prices, however, are a key factor in the assessments.

Throughout the process, neighborhood sales, land values and yearly appreciation trends, among other data, are analyzed, Eanes told supervisors this past week.

The median sale price in Christiansburg this year has been $283,000, up from $195,000 in 2018, according to Wampler-Eanes. Countywide, the median sale price went from $225,000 in 2018 to $317,000 in 2022.

“The main thing is the real estate market itself,” Eanes said in an interview several years ago. “When values are going up or down, that’s how we make adjustments. Location, location, location is the most important part of it.”

While other factors such as structural improvements are taken into consideration, the “thing that determines the most is the actual market itself,” Eanes previously said.

“If they’re listing houses for more than they were four years ago, that shows the market is increasing,” he said in 2018. “You don’t have to do anything to your house, just maintain it and it should go up in value.”

Another issue that helped boost area home prices more recently was the national housing boom that followed the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average sales price in the county in 2021 was $315,680, up 8.8% from 2020, according to other figures previously provided by municipal officials.

Several supervisors said this past week they are bracing for a higher than usual number of taxpayer questions about the upcoming reassessment. Some asked Eanes about whether his firm would be able to accommodate in-person visits from taxpayers who might want to appeal their assessments.

“There’s going to be a lot of people concerned, and I just want to give them enough time to do what they need to do,” said Supervisor Todd King, who asked Eanes when he expected taxpayers to have their reassessments in hand.

In addition to backing away from face-to-face interactions due to concerns with COVID-19, Eanes said his office isn’t set up for crowd capacity.

Eanes, however, said every property owner will have the right to appeal their assessments via mail, email and phone calls.

“We’ll make sure their voices are heard,” he said.