Montgomery County joins police training academy in Salem

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County has formally joined Cardinal Criminal Justice Training Academy in Salem, a facility that will provide training and certifications for law enforcement officers with the locality’s sheriff’s office.
The move was approved last week via a 6-0 vote—Supervisor Sherri Blevins, whose husband is a retired Virginia State Trooper, abstained due to what she said is a potential conflict of interest. The decision also covered the so-called charter agreement, a document that spells out the purpose of the academy for the county.
The decision to join the Cardinal academy comes as Montgomery County has experienced conflicts with the Dublin-based New River Criminal Justice Training Academy.
Montgomery County had previously used NRCJTA for law enforcement training and former Sheriff Tommy Whitt signed a charter with the academy on behalf of his department. The county, however, said last year it found no documentation showing the board of supervisors ever authorized a membership and asked the academy to identify the steps for ending its relationship with the training facility.
Montgomery County officials also raised concerns about a 2019 training incident at the Dublin institution involving one of the deputy trainees at the time. NRCJTA officials, however, said the result of an investigation into the matter led their governing body to take no action.
A top NRCJTA official later said the incident involved the volunteered taking of stinger rounds, which they described as a common training exercise that usually does not lead to significant injury.
Stinger rounds are rubber pellets often used during riots to deter or move crowds.
Regarding the joining of the Cardinal academy in Salem, Montgomery County Supervisor Mary Biggs said current Sheriff Hank Partin has liked the quality training done at that institution.
“It’s important you send your law enforcement personnel to a good training program,” said Biggs, who serves on the state’s governor-appointed Criminal Justice Services Board. “We want our law enforcement officers to have the best training possible.”
Partin f has previously highlighted the fact that the police agencies with the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg and Virginia Tech already do their training at the Cardinal Academy. He has said his office has for years tried to coordinate its training with those agencies due to how frequently and closely they work together.