Montgomery County joins police training academy in Salem

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County has formally joined Cardinal Criminal Justice Training Academy in Salem, a facility that will provide training and certifications for law enforcement officers with the locality’s sheriff’s office.

The move was approved last week via a 6-0 vote—Supervisor Sherri Blevins, whose husband is a retired Virginia State Trooper, abstained due to what she said is a potential conflict of interest. The decision also covered the so-called charter agreement, a document that spells out the purpose of the academy for the county.

The decision to join the Cardinal academy comes as Montgomery County has experienced conflicts with the Dublin-based New River Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Montgomery County had previously used NRCJTA for law enforcement training and former Sheriff Tommy Whitt signed a charter with the academy on behalf of his department. The county, however, said last year it found no documentation showing the board of supervisors ever authorized a membership and asked the academy to identify the steps for ending its relationship with the training facility.