Montgomery County names new administrators

Brad St. Clair has been named assistant county administrator for Montgomery County, effective Dec. 6.

Angela Hill, who most recently served as assistant county administrator and CFO was promoted to deputy county administrator/CFO, effective Oct. 28.

“Angie is very dedicated to our organization, and has stepped into various leadership roles since joining Montgomery County as finance director in 1997,” said County Administrator Craig Meadows in a news release. “She knows our organization extremely well, and she has a strong desire to serve and to lead. I am very fortunate to have her vast knowledge, talent and ability as part of my senior leadership team.”

As deputy administrator/CFO, several of the county’s department directors will report directly to Hill. Hill will also coordinate long-range strategy and direction with the county administrator with regard to all county operations.

St. Clair was hired after a search and interview process was conducted for an assistant county administrator.