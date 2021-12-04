Montgomery County names new administrators

Brad St. Clair has been named assistant county administrator for Montgomery County, effective Dec. 6.
Angela Hill, who most recently served as assistant county administrator and CFO was promoted to deputy county administrator/CFO, effective Oct. 28.
“Angie is very dedicated to our organization, and has stepped into various leadership roles since joining Montgomery County as finance director in 1997,” said County Administrator Craig Meadows in a news release. “She knows our organization extremely well, and she has a strong desire to serve and to lead. I am very fortunate to have her vast knowledge, talent and ability as part of my senior leadership team.”
As deputy administrator/CFO, several of the county’s department directors will report directly to Hill. Hill will also coordinate long-range strategy and direction with the county administrator with regard to all county operations.
St. Clair was hired after a search and interview process was conducted for an assistant county administrator.
“The county was fortunate to have a number of very qualified candidates for this position, and after completing the interview and review process, it was clear that Brad provides the best combination of education, experience, and leadership to serve the county in this new role,” Meadows said in the release.
As assistant county administrator, St. Clair is responsible for oversight of Emergency Services, Human Services, the Animal Care & Adoption Center, and Parks and Recreation.
St. Clair began his career with Montgomery County in 1999. Over the past two decades, he has advanced through the ranks of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. In 2017, he was named chief deputy sheriff, overseeing a staff of 125 employees in that role.
In addition, St. Clair served as the interim executive director of the New River Valley Emergency Communications Authority in 2019-20, and successfully led the authority through an extremely challenging period after the departure of the previous executive director.
“In addition to Brad’s experience and education, it is evident that he shares Montgomery County’s vision of exceptional citizen service for our community,” said Meadows in the release. “I am pleased that Brad will be joining us in County Administration, as we work to strengthen our focus on the future of our County for our citizens and businesses.”
Hill’s starting annual salary will be $157,305 and St. Clair’s will be $133,934, according to the county.