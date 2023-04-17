CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials are grappling with the most unique tax year they have seen in at least a decade.

Regardless of what figure ends up being approved later this month, the county will see a substantial reduction of its real estate tax rate this year — and recent discussions among the board of supervisors indicate they could even enact the biggest rate cut so far this century.

The board over a month ago decided to advertise a real estate tax rate of 73 cents, a figure that is 16 cents below the current rate. The advertised rate means the county will effectively see a rate cut this year — first in well over a dozen years — as the board can’t ultimately approve a figure higher than what was advertised.

Supervisors can approve a figure lower than what was advertised, and those who are part of the board’s 4-3 GOP majority have in discussions over the past few weeks voiced a strong interest in lowering the rate even more to the so-called revenue neutral rate of 70 cents.

County officials are proposing a significant rate reduction this year due primarily to this past fall’s reassessment. It resulted in property values going up by an average of about 30%, meaning many bills would have gone up substantially even if supervisors ended up keeping the current rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value.

For the previous reassessment that went into effect in 2019, values for homes across the county had gone up by an average range of 3% to 11% depending on the exact community or area, according to figures provided at the time.

But even a rate of 73 cents would translate to higher bills for a number of taxpayers. The rate is 4.3% above the revenue neutral-rate, according to figures presented by the county earlier this year.

Some taxpayers recently voiced that concern to supervisors.

Waymon Pack, a Riner resident, said his bill will go up by just over 6% based on his calculation of the reassessment and advertised rate of 73 cents.

“I want everybody to understand this does not mean your real estate will increase by 4.3%,” Pack told supervisors during a public hearing Thursday on the advertised tax rate. “Some may be lower, but some will assuredly be higher. Such as mine.”

The issue has supervisors debating whether the rate the county administration proposed is acceptable in light of the reassessment or needs to be reduced even more to help soften the burden of other issues such as the current inflation.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, a Republican, is pushing for approval of a 70-cent rate. Last year, she made an unsuccessful push to lower the rate the 89-cent.

“It goes along with me last year trying to lower the real estate tax rate,” she said about her support of the 70 cents.

In addition to not wanting to burden taxpayers in general, Blevins voiced concerns for residents living on fixed incomes.

“All my citizens are dealing with high inflation, as well,” she said while also pointing out the recent reassessment. “We have needs with a growing population of over 100,000. But passing on that burden to the citizens is something I do not wish to do.”

Montgomery County last changed its real estate tax rate about a decade ago when supervisors raised it by just 2 cents to its current rate of 89 cents. That decision, which went into effect in the fiscal year that began July 1, 2013, created an earmark for future school capital projects.

The last significant tax rate change occurred in 2012 when supervisors raised the rate by 12 cents to cover the costs of building new high schools in Blacksburg and the Auburn strand and to renovate and turn the old Auburn High School into Auburn Middle School.

The new Blacksburg High School was prompted by the 2010 collapse of its predecessor’s gym roof.

The last time the supervisors reduced the tax rate occurred in the fiscal year that began during the summer of 2007 when they cut the figure from 74 to 63 cents, according to a year-by-year list of tax rates going back to the 2000 fiscal year.

The largest cut supervisors ever enacted since the turn of the century was for the 2004 fiscal year when they reduced the rate by just over 17 cents.

Despite the inflationary concerns raised by Blevins, some of her colleagues on the other side of the partisan aisle are expressing worries that lowering the rate even more to 70 cents would pose a number of budgetary challenges.

“[County administrator] Craig Meadows has always brought forward to our board a fiscally responsible budget and, along with that, a tax rate that would pay for the budget,” said Supervisor Mary Biggs, a Democrat.

Biggs, who cited recent figures presented by staff, said each cent of the tax rate brings in just over $1 million, which she added would amount to a more than $3 million cut in revenue if her board approves the 70-cent rate.

“How would that amount of money be cut out of that budget? Which, in my opinion, is fairly tight with no fluff,” she said.

While understanding of the concerns over inflation, Biggs said the county still has a great deal of needs that it has to sufficiently fund. She pointed to plans to raise the salaries of county employees, hire more school resource officers and prepare for the possibility of the state granting higher raises to teachers than the school division previously proposed.

“I really feel the budget as presented was very responsible,” she said.

Supervisor Sara Bohn, a Democrat, made an unsuccessful push earlier this year to advertise a rate of 75 cents. She argued that the extra funding would have been helpful in the event the state grants additional raises for teachers, which often require a local match.

Bohn also raised concerns about providing sufficient funding to cover additional resources needed by the county’s emergency services department.

Bohn acknowledges the effects of inflation on taxpayers, but she said the county has to grapple with the rising costs of its own services.

“It actually means the county’s going to go backwards because inflation does exist and our county’s getting bigger,” Bohn said in reference to the push for 70 cents.

Bohn argued that the currently advertised rate is the minimum figure needed.

Although the 70 cents is described as revenue neutral, both Blevins and Bohn said the county still anticipates more revenue in the upcoming fiscal year due to money from other sources. Bohn pointed to new or future construction, which she said isn’t factored into the revenue from real estate taxes.

Supervisors will meet Monday night, April 17, to go over the budget. They said the administration will present them with some different budgetary options based on the recent tax rate discussions.

The meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m., will be in the board chambers at the county government center in Christiansburg.