Montgomery County officials look to resolve SRO situation

Montgomery County officials want to talk with leaders in Christiansburg and Blacksburg about the future of school resource officers.

The county’s administration will also prepare a plan showing how the locality could maintain a regular SRO presence in the town schools.

Those were among the goals shared Monday night after the county’s Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing SRO situation with the public school system.

The discussion was in response to a recent move from the Christiansburg Town Council, which earlier this month approved a plan to end its funding of three SRO jobs in town schools at the start of the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Although Christiansburg officials say that they are open to re-addressing the matter, county leaders voiced surprise at the decision. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins noted the timing of the decision, which she recently said came on the heels of the recent school shooting incident in Newport News.

Blevins was particularly vocal about the issue during the discussion Monday night and even later apologized for raising her voice during her comments. She said it just happens to be a topic she has long been passionate about.

Blevins said she fought to get SROs at Falling Branch Branch Elementary in Christiansburg.

The board chairwoman, long before she was elected to office several years ago, was among the parents who successfully pushed for an existing park and ride lot just off the U.S. 460 and Roanoke Street interchange to be moved farther away from Falling Branch Elementary. The proximity of the lot to the schools had led to concerns among parents over the students’ safety.

Blevins is among the supervisors who said she’d like to soon find a solution on the ongoing situation in Christiansburg.

“I would like to collaborate with everyone [and say] that we will do what is best to serve our citizens, and we will keep our citizens safe,” she said. “I do believe this board is committed to finding a way. We will not let our citizens down.”

Christiansburg officials say the town council’s recent decision was prompted by the county’s previous denial of a town request for reimbursement of the three SRO positions. The decision by the town council narrowly passed 4-3, with town Mayor Mike Barber issuing the decisive vote.

Christiansburg provides $265,000 annually in salaries and benefits for the three SRO jobs, according to figures provided by the locality. Town staff said that funding doesn’t include expenses such as the vehicles, uniform, equipment and training.

Barber said the issue is one of financial fairness, especially when taking into consideration all the contributions Christiansburg has made to the county over the years.

The mayor, in a recent letter to Blevins and her counterpart on the Montgomery County School Board, spoke about the direct revenue contributions the town makes to the county. One of his points was how the county has generated over $200 million from taxes within Christiansburg over the past six years.

Another point Barber referenced was a decision from supervisors this past summer to provide $150,000 for two additional SROs in the county schools outside of Christiansburg and Blacksburg. The move was touted by county Sheriff Hank Partin, who said at the time that it would ensure a police presence at each of those schools at all times.

Partin has said putting an SRO in each of the schools outside the two towns helps with response as it generally takes longer for police to reach the schools outside the two towns due to the distance.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski reiterated some of those points Monday.

“The whole purpose was to cover the schools that were out away from the two towns. Each town has its own police department, and they’re able to respond much quicker,” he said. “We can’t respond that quickly in the county because it’s a lot more square miles to cover.”

Blevins said the reasoning behind her board’s previous denial of Christiansburg’s request was based on discussions the elected body had with the top law enforcement officials from the county and the two towns.

“The sheriff and the [town police] chiefs agreed that the current system under which the towns provide officers in MCPS facilities in the towns, while the sheriff provides deputies in the MCPS facilities in the unincorporated areas of the county, was working well,” Blevins wrote in an October letter.

Despite the recent case, Barber has voiced confidence that the three town SRO jobs at the root of the issue will continue to be filled after July, regardless of exactly what decisions are made before then.

While he called on his board to talk with town officials to go over the recent matter, Supervisor Todd King said he believes the county should pay to ensure an SRO presence in all schools.

“I think we should pay for SROs. It’s part of the school system. We should put them in the schools,” King said.

Others echoed some of King’s points.

“I am opposed to paying for town officers, but if it comes down to it, I would be willing to pay for deputies in the schools,” Fijalkowski said.

Each of the middle and high schools across Montgomery County has an SRO assigned to them, according to information previously shared.

Not all the elementary schools in Blacksburg and Christiansburg have an SRO on their campuses at all times, but that doesn’t mean some of them don’t have any coverage, at all. Many of the officers in the towns are assigned to more than one school, school officials previously said.

In Blacksburg, the town - when it’s at full staff - provides approximately $428,000 annually on salary, benefits and equipment costs for school resource officers, according to figures provided by Town Manager Marc Verniel.

“The Blacksburg Police Department has a total of four dedicated school resource officers,” Verniel wrote in an email. “We have one in Blacksburg High School and one in Blacksburg Middle School. We also have two officers who rotate between the four elementary schools.”

Blacksburg’s two dedicated elementary school SRO jobs are currently vacant, but the town is filling those roles with regular patrol officers who stop at the campuses as part of their normal shift, Verniel said.