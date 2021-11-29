Montgomery County prepares for vaccine, testing mandate

The county’s employment — including the schools and the Christiansburg and Blacksburg town governments — is more than 4,000.

McMahon told supervisors that employers initially had to have a policy in place by Dec. 6 and start enacting those measures on Jan. 4. However, he said requirements have been suspended because of the ongoing challenge of the Biden administration mandate in federal court.

Whether county employees will ever be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing will depend on the outcome of the litigation, McMahon said.

“In the interim, we believe we just can’t wait until the courts decide,” he said. “We need to start preparing.”

The Biden administration has also asked the Cincinnati-based Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit — which has been assigned to deal with the lawsuits challenging the mandate — to lift a recent court order that blocked the vaccination and testing rule, according to recent news reports.

Another point Montgomery County supervisors and staff discussed was the potential penalties that could come from violations of the mandate, should the rule hold up in court.

The county would face a fine of $136,000 per violation if it refuses to comply with the mandate, McMahon said. However, whether that would be a one-time penalty or recurring fine based on days or weeks is unclear at the moment, he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.