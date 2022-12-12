Montgomery County property values go up by 30% on average

Due in significant part to Montgomery County’s continuous growth over the years, its latest reassessment has a substantial number of its residents doing a double-take over their notices.

The county has mailed its taxpayers the 2023 reassessment notices. County officials said property values across the locality have on average gone up by approximately 30% from the previous reassessment in 2018.

The increase in property values is a higher jump than the previous reassessment.

County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said he’s not quite sure at the moment about what kind of relief is a possibility. He acknowledged the option of lowering the tax rate, but he said he wonders if there’s something else they can also do.

The board has a work session scheduled Monday night to go over the reassessment issue, Fijalkowski said.

Fijalkowski said he’s still surprised by some of the jumps in values he’s been told about.

“We were expecting it to be high. We were kind of warned by the county’s financial people that it would be high, so we were kind of expecting that,” he said. “What I didn’t expect was the number of people whose assessments were sky high.

Fijalkowski said he knows the average increase was around 30%, but he added that he spoke with some people who talked about assessments that went up by more than 80%.

“That almost gives the appearance something wasn’t done right, but this is the same company we’ve used for many years,” he said. “I don’t know how that happened.”

Fijalkowski said it’s somewhat expected when taking into account the market in Blacksburg, but he added that he learned about significant hikes occurring in other parts of the county where “you wouldn’t think would be affected as much.”

“I’d like to figure out why and how that is,” he said. “I’m hoping there’s some other ways to give some people some relief because it does seem to be a little bit out of whack.”

Fijalkowski, however, said he wants to make it clear to residents that the recent notices are not their next tax bill.

“We have time to work on this. They’re not going to be paying this tax come January,” he said. “We’ve got time to work on it and fix it, and try to give some folks some relief.”

The county undertakes its valuation of real estate every four years to recalculate the values of all properties. The assessment is what the county and its towns use to calculate real estate tax bills for each property.

For the previous reassessment that went into effect in 2019, values for single-family homes across the county had gone up by an average range of 3% to 11% depending on the community, according to figures provided at the time. Blacksburg’s increases were on the higher end of that range, while Christiansburg and the remainder of the county were each on the lower end of that spectrum.

The assessment is one half of the equation the county and two towns use to determine a homeowner’s annual real estate tax bill. The other half of the formula is the tax rate.

The county and its two towns each levy their own tax rates. In the county, where the rate is 89 cents per $100 of assessed value, a home valued at $100,000 would see an annual real estate tax bill of $890.

The sale prices of local homes, or the health of the area’s real estate market, are a major factor in the reassessment of properties across the county.

Home values across the county have generally gone up in recent years, and—like many markets across the county—were impacted by the national housing boom that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countywide median sale price went from $225,000 in 2018 to $317,000 in 2022, according to data previously shared by the Daleville-based Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, the firm the county has long employed to perform the reassessment.

“The main thing is the real estate market itself,” Gary Eanes, the owner of Wampler-Eanes, has said when asked about the key drivers behind increases in values. “When values are going up or down, that’s how we make adjustments. Location, location, location is the most important part of it.”

Historically, Montgomery County—aided in great part by the market in Blacksburg—has shown some of the highest property values in all of Southwest Virginia.

The median value of owner-occupied housing units was just under $236,000 for 2017 to 2021, according to U.S. Census data. That figure is above the $140,600 for Roanoke, $205,900 for Salem and $174,700 for Radford, to compare a few localities in the region.

Exactly how much more Montgomery County taxpayers will owe next year remains to be seen as the locality is still months away from setting the tax rate. And some county officials have floated the possibility of a tax rate reduction to help soften the increases.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, who couldn’t be reached before the deadline for this article, unsuccessfully pushed to lower the real estate tax rate earlier this year.

The board, however, has passed other relief measures this year, including a reduction on annual motor vehicle tax bills due to concerns over recent inflation-driven spikes in car values.

The county noted in an announcement this past week that the board of supervisors will be evaluating the real estate tax rate during the budgeting process for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 of next year.

“There will be several opportunities to address the board of supervisors during the budget process, beginning with a [fiscal year 2024] budget public hearing in January 2023 and another budget public hearing in April 2023,” the recent county announcement reads. “Citizens can also address the board of supervisors as part of any regular board meeting, under public address.”

The county mailed out a total of 37,715 reassessment notices as part of the recent process, spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said. She couldn’t say how much additional revenue the county anticipates to raise with the reassessment.

“At this point, the estimated revenue resulting from the most recent real estate reassessment is unknown,” Harris wrote in an email. “A revenue estimate will be available after the board of supervisors sets the tax rate as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget process in April of 2023.”