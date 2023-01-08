Montgomery County reassessment appeal dates set

Beginning Monday, Montgomery County property owners can schedule an appeal hearing with the Board of Equalization after a recent reassessment raised values by an average of 30%.

Many property owners, however, received notices upping values by much more than that — a sizable percentage by more than double. The county, by law, conducts its reassessment every four years.

An appeal hearing can be scheduled by calling 540-394-3126 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a county news release.

The deadline to request an appeal before the equalization board is Feb. 10. The appeal hearings will be held in February and March.

The amount of real estate taxes owed are the result of the assessed real estate value and the real estate tax rate.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and the Blacksburg and Christiansburg town councils have not taken any action on the reassessment or real estate tax rates that could be lowered to reduce the tax burden on property owners. Or the elected bodies could approve the current rates — or raise them.

The reassessment reflects the market value of homes based on recent comparable sales, according to the county release.

Homeowners should consider whether the value shown on their property assessment notice is what they would sell their home for if currently listed on the real estate market. Property owners who believe their property assessment is higher than the market value may appeal their assessment, according to the county release.

The county Board of Supervisors will be evaluating the real estate tax rate during the upcoming budget process. There will be several opportunities to address the board during that process, beginning with a public hearing this month, with another hearing in April.

Citizens can also address the board at any of its regular meetings, the next one being Monday at 7:15 p.m. at the County Government Center in Christiansburg. The board of supervisors will likely set the real estate tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year at a meeting in April 2023.

The real estate tax bills are typically mailed in May, with a June 5 payment deadline.