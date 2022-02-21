Montgomery County redistricting begins

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials got a look at the newly proposed boundaries for each of the seven board of supervisor districts, a process that must be undertaken each decade and uses the latest decennial Census data.

County officials went over the redistricting process this past week with newly proposed boundaries included.

The maps can be found by going to go.boarddocs.com/va/montva/Board.nsf/Public and clicking on the redistricting item on the latest supervisors meeting agenda.

Redistricting not only leads to an adjustment of the supervisor district boundaries — and puts certain residents under different supervisor representation — but also affects areas such as voting precincts and polling places.

For example, the Christiansburg Recreation Center and Squires Student Center at Virginia Tech — each of which currently serve as polling places — would each serve an additional precinct.

The Squires Student Center would serve the precinct that currently uses Margaret Beeks Elementary School in Blacksburg as a polling place, according to county documents.

All polls must be within a mile of the nearest precinct boundary they serve, if they’re not within the precinct boundary.

The redistricting process can lead districts to gain areas from neighboring districts and vice versa.

For example, District C, currently represented by Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, would transfer much of a pocket west of the Interstate 81 and U.S. 460 interchange in Christiansburg to Supervisor Todd King’s District D.

Among other areas District C covers the eastern Montgomery County communities Shawsville and Elliston, while District D includes the community of Riner.

The new ideal population target for each district, based on the 2020 census data, is 14,285. However, the population in each individual district is allowed to be no more than 5% higher or lower than that target, which is considered “substantially equal,” said County Attorney Marty McMahon.

The redistricting has to follow a handful of rules, including a legal mandate that there be no more split precincts. That means entire precincts must fit inside the same Congressional, state Senate, House of Delegates and supervisors districts—all voters at the same poll have the same ballot style.

Having no split precincts, along with keeping all current incumbents in their own districts, were among the successes noted by county officials with the redistricting process.

“I’m overwhelmed at the fact you were able to do this,” District F Supervisor Mary Biggs said about the work put in by county staff.

The board of supervisors, on a 7-0 vote this past week, scheduled a public hearing for March 14 on the proposed ordinance “amending and re-establishing the election districts, election precincts and polling places for [Montgomery County] based on the 2020 U.S. Census.”

Below are population breakdowns for each of the seven districts based, respectively, on the 2020 census and the proposed supervisor districts:

District A—13,616; 13,993.

District B—14,957; 14,196.

District C—13,349; 14,458.

District D—14,117; 14,507.

District E—15,655; 14,034.

District F—15,469; 14,298.

District G—12,833; 14,422.

Geographic descriptions of each district can be found at montva.com.

