Montgomery County registrar's office to move

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Registrar’s office and central absentee precinct is moving to a town strip mall property that is anchored by a Food Lion grocery store.

The county Board of Supervisors, via a 7-0 vote this past week, approved the relocation of the two election spaces — both currently located at the Christiansburg-based County Government Center at 755 Roanoke St. — to the retail-dominated property at 1546 N. Franklin St.

The move will be effective Jan. 1 of next year, according to documents previously provided by the county.

Among the reasons for the move is the provision of more adequate space for the registrar’s office and its equipment, county officials have said. Additionally, the new location has more parking, they said.

The central absentee voting precinct, which is currently located near the registrar’s office in a first-floor multipurpose room at the government center, is where absentee ballots are received, counted and recorded for all elections.

The relocation will bring both the registrar’s office and the precinct to a section of Christiansburg that has been through some changes that include traffic-related developments. The area was recently the site of a project that made notable alterations to the area in and around the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria streets.

The move will also place the registrar’s office within walking distance of the Christiansburg Recreation Center, which is used as a polling place.

The cost of the relocation has yet to be announced.

