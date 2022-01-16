Montgomery County reorganizations: One sets precedent, one is prickly

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County’s School Board and Board of Supervisors elected their leaders this past week.

The supervisors, on two separate 7-0 votes, elected Supervisor Sherri Blevins as chairwoman and Supervisor Mary Biggs as vice chairwoman. The decision marks the first time the board elected two women to the leadership roles.

Blevins, who’s starting her third year in office, forms part of the board’s 4-3 GOP majority. Biggs is the longest-serving supervisor, having been in the seat since 1996.

While the annual routine allowed supervisors to make some history, the usually conflict-free process provided another peek at some of the heightened tension that has existed on the school board since the start of the pandemic.

The school board elected Sue Kass as chairwoman. Kass, a former teacher who’s beginning her third year in elected office, takes over from fellow school board member Marti Graham, who served in the leadership role last year.

However, Kass — along with the election of long-serving school board member Penny Franklin as vice chairwoman — wasn’t a unanimous choice. Graham and school board member Dana Partin each voted against Kass’ nomination.

Graham and Partin didn’t speak at length about their votes, but the two elected officials form part of a side that has often found itself at odds with Kass and a few other school board members since the pandemic reached the region nearly two years ago.

When Montgomery County Public Schools prepared to start the 2020-21 school year, Kass was among the school board members who favored a more conservative approach on the return of in-person teaching due to fears over safety and continuing uncertainty over the trajectory of COVID-19.

Partin and Graham, however, were among the board members who were more lenient on returns to the classroom due, in part, to concerns over the challenges created by remote learning.

That division was apparent again just before the start of the current school year when the school board mulled the topic of wearing masks inside school buildings. The elected body ended up narrowly approving an indoor masking policy, but the local measure became moot shortly after when former Gov. Ralph Northam ordered universal indoor masking in Virginia K-12 schools.

The start of the 2021-22 school year paralleled the rise of the previous delta variant, which had prompted the state and federal health authorities to recommend masking measures inside school buildings.

While school board member Jamie Bond voted in favor of Kass’ chairwoman nomination, Bond did voice some concerns about the recent process.

“When someone’s interested in running for the chair, [they] contact their fellow board members in regards to what their hopes, what their guidelines, what their goals of why they want to be chair,” Bond said. “Just as a board member of 16 years, I have to say I’ve heard nothing, and so I’m a little disappointed that I wasn’t contacted as a board member.”

Bond said her concern didn’t necessarily mean that she would vote against Kass’ nomination, but that she was disappointed considering the tough past two years. Bond said she didn’t view the recent development as a step in the right direction in terms of improving the board’s efforts to work collectively moving forward.

Franklin, who nominated Kass, said she hasn’t always been contacted when it’s come to the election of leadership roles. She has served on the board for just over two decades.

Kass responded to Bond’s comments, which the former said she also doesn’t view as a step in the right direction in terms of the board working together as a group. Kass said she apologizes if Bond feels slighted, but urged that the board move forward.

“Yes, it’s been a real divisive couple of years, but the only way we can get past this is if we just stop trying to make another person feel bad about something,” Kass said. “I don’t think we all really knew exactly what was the right thing to do and [we] talked about it a lot over the last few weeks. And it was never really a firm decision because it’s a really big, important responsibility.”

School board member Linwood Hudson, who just started his first year on the elected body, said he believes it reflects well on the district to have a former teacher serve as chairwoman.

“I think that’s pretty cool,” he said.

Franklin’s election to vice chairwoman, which passed on a similar 5-2 vote, was also met with some tension. As with Kass, both Graham and Partin voted against Franklin’s nomination, which was made by school board member Mark Cherbaka.

“I would like to say after this last year that I can’t support someone in leadership who bullies our staff and our board members, so my vote will be no,” said Graham, who didn’t further elaborate on her comment.

Kass responded, saying that she doesn’t think Franklin has bullied anyone.

“I would agree with you if I thought that was accurate,” said Kass, who praised her colleague’s experience and added that she looks forward to working with her.

Cherbaka echoed some of Kass’ comments on Franklin.

“Penny brings so much experience and wisdom to our board, and I’m just happy to have her in leadership,” Cherbaka said.

For the board of supervisors, each member is paid $14,000 annually. The chair and vice chair are paid an additional $2,000 and $1,400, respectively.

For the school board, members are paid $7,200 annually. The chair receives an additional $2,000 a year.

