Montgomery County residents voice surprise over assessments

CHRISTIANSBURG — Several members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voiced promises Monday night to work on softening the reassessment tax impact after significant spikes in real estate values.

“I’ve gotten numerous emails, calls in my district, in the northeast part of the county, including much of Blacksburg,” said Supervisor Sara Bohn after hearing a presentation by county staff on reassessment. “We’re trying to help everybody. This presentation lays out the process …. Please, know we’re on your side and that we will do everything that we can.”

The county mailed taxpayers their 2023 reassessment notices last month. The reassessment, a process the county undertakes every four years, shows property values across the locality on average went up by approximately 30% since 2018.

In addition to the recent jump in values being higher than the increase seen following the previous reassessment in 2018, county officials said they’ve been made aware of individual cases that far exceed the 30% average.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said he’s heard of increases of 80% and 90%. He said some of the drastic jumps he’s been told about occurred in areas that do not typically see exceptionally high property values when compared with other parts of the county.

“It would knock you out,” he said.

The county undertakes its valuation of real estate every four years to recalculate the values of all properties. The assessment is what the county and its towns use to calculate real estate tax bills for each property.

The assessment is one half of the equation the county and two towns use to determine a homeowner’s annual real estate tax bill — the other half of the formula is the tax rate.

The county and its two towns each levy their own tax rates. In the county, where the rate is 89 cents per $100 of assessed value, a home valued at $100,000 would see an annual real estate tax bill of $890.

For the previous reassessment that went into effect in 2019, values for single-family homes across the county had gone up by an average range of 3% to 11% depending on the exact community or area, according to figures provided at the time. Blacksburg’s increases were on the higher end of that range, while Christiansburg and the remainder of the county were each on the lower end of that spectrum.

The sale prices of local homes, or the health of the area’s real estate market, are a major factor in the reassessment of properties.

The countywide median sale price went from $225,000 in 2018 to $317,000 in 2022, according to data previously shared by the Daleville-based Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, the firm the county employs to perform the reassessment.

The presentation from staff Monday went over a number of points, including the appeals process and clarifications on some misconceptions about the reassessment.

County staff spoke about how property owners can appeal their assessment if they feel it is higher than their property’s market value. That process can start with informal appeals with the county’s reassessment office and, if necessary, later proceed to formal appeals with the board of equalization, which staff said will hear from property owners in February and March. Staff said hearing dates with the board will be advertised in local media, which will include information on how to file an appeal.

Fijalkowski encouraged residents to seek appeals if they feel strongly about their assessments.

Another point county staff addressed is the fact the reassessment represents a four-year increase, and not a single year increase. They also clarified that the recent notices aren’t tax bills, which they said won’t be determined until next year after supervisors approve the tax rate.

The county mailed out a total of 37,715 reassessment notices, according to some recently provided information.

The county has received 449 appeals as of Dec. 9, with 95% of those made online, said Deputy County Administrator Angie Hill. For comparison, the county received approximately 1,200 appeals following the previous reassessment in 2018, she said.

Despite some of the surprise among taxpayers, the level of increase seen this year isn’t unprecedented, said County Administrator Craig Meadows. The county also saw an average increase of roughly 30% during the 2006 reassessment, he said.

As far as potential avenues for relief, county staff said the only way supervisors can address the issue is through the tax rate. Staff said supervisors can consider a reduction to a revenue neutral rate.

“I think it’s really critical right now. People are in the holiday season, and they’re under stress,” said Supervisor Mary Biggs. “We’re going to all come together. We’re with the citizens of this county. We know we’re going to make adjustments and we’re going to have to look at it. That part will come in March.

“We serve you. We serve the citizens.”

In addition to the discussion among supervisors and staff, several speakers turned out Monday night to speak on the notices.

“I was a little shocked when I got my tax estimation here,” said Judy McBriar, a Pilot resident.

McBriar said the last improvement made to her home, other than painting the outside of it, occurred about three decades ago when they replaced the roof on the house and garage. Yet, she said the value of her jumped from $206,800 to $230,000.

“That’s quite a lot for no improvements,” said McBriar, who added that she lives on very hilly land.

“Some of these folks I’ve talked to, they had a bill that’s gone up by $80,000,” she said. “That’s outrageous. There’s no need for that. I can’t believe this is allowed. If you’re going to raise my taxes, give me something for it.”

Despite living in the area for well over three decades, McBriar said she still has to haul her waste to her nearest green box site and has to go through the Citizens Telephone Cooperative for telephone service. She said crews are also often slow to plow the roads in her area and she recalled farmers volunteering to do the job following a snow event several years ago.

“If you’re going to charge us, give us some services out there,” she said.

Some speakers called on the county to step up communication efforts to let residents know that the deadline for the informal appeal is this Friday.

Jo Anne Price, who’s the chairwoman of the Montgomery County Republican Committee, said the 449 appeals brought up by county staff appears to be a low figure when taking into consideration the widespread surprise over the values shown in the notices.

“That tells me that people just don’t know. This is going through this community like wildfire. We ought to do a better job of letting people know,” said Price, who recommended increased use of tools such as social media to get the word out. “That’s [appeals number] not indicative of what’s going on in the community.”