Montgomery County rezoning decision tabled

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors decided this past week to hold off on a vote needed for a development that would add 201 new dwelling units on land just off of Peppers Ferry Road.

The development would bring a mixture of apartments, duplexes and single-family homes to approximately 33 acres at 1784 and 1756 Peppers Ferry Road. The project, which calls for a rezoning of agricultural land, is being proposed by a company tied to developer Robert Fralin, who spearheaded the nearby New River Village subdivision.

Although the rezoning request was on the supervisors’ agenda this past week, they decided to move the item to a meeting on Dec. 12 after Supervisor Todd King pointed out that the board usually doesn’t immediately vote on such a measure if it receives some opposition.

The request did receive opposition from at least one person, who spoke out against the development during a public hearing on the rezoning this past week.

Some supervisors expressed concern about the development, particularly its potential impact on traffic on Peppers Ferry — or Virginia 114.

One concern was over the existing traffic volume on Peppers Ferry, which some supervisors pointed out is a major roadway that’s been prone to a notable number of crashes over the years. Among the challenges they pointed out is drivers having to abruptly turn off a road where motorists often travel at excessive speeds. That issue, they said, has particularly led to problems with rear-end collisions.

“Here it is 2022. I retired from state police in 2007, and it was probably by far a road that I worked more fatalities on than any other,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski. “So, I know traffic is a big concern to everybody.”

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, who cited figures, said there were over 200 accidents on Peppers Ferry between 2018 and 2021. She said a “good percentage” of those crashes were rear-end collisions that occurred after drivers stopped to turn into one of the subdivisions.

Blevins also voiced some concern about the single entrance into the development.

“That’s a lot of traffic going in and out of just the one entrance,” she said.

The developer, listed as Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC in the rezoning request, is specifically proposing 150 apartment units to be divided among seven buildings and another six structures to house 12 duplex units. That portion of the development would go on 15 acres of land the developer is asking to be moved from an agricultural to a multi-family residential district.

The developer is also planning 39 single-family homes on approximately 18 acres that they’re looking to move from an agricultural to residential district.

Montgomery County staff who have worked on the proposed rezoning said the development would lead to the construction of four new roads that would become public and be taken over by the state once they meet certain requirements.

County staff said the county school system anticipates the development will lead to an increase of approximately 121 students once it’s fully built out. That’s expected by 2027.

The apartment component, which will consist of one- and two-bedroom units, calls for amenities that include a pool and clubhouse.

Prices for the single-family homes will fall in the range of $300,000 to $450,000, according to figures shared at the recent board meeting. The duplexes are anticipated to be priced in the $275,000 to $350,000 range. There would also be an option to rent the duplexes, which would cost between $1,800 and $2,000 a month to rent, according to figures shared.

The rent for the apartment units are anticipated to be between $950 and $1,300, depending on the unit type, according to current plans.

Kathleen Ryland, whose home is near the project site, voiced concerns about the ongoing traffic issues on Peppers Ferry.

“I understand this study was done [and] there’s a plan for a turn lane,” she said. “But what I want to say is the developer doesn’t live on that road. The developer doesn’t see the number of accidents on that road. The developer doesn’t sit on 114 for 35 minutes, waiting to get in their driveway because there’s an accident on Rolling Hills Drive.

“My concern is … that the number of increased cars, with the dangerous road there now, it’s not a good idea.”

The project, however, did get support from one speaker during the public hearing: former supervisor Chris Tuck.

Tuck, an attorney, said his father owns the land that adjoins the property. He said a concern they had was that the project previously called for the apartment component to be near where his brother’s family lives. He said they spoke with the developer about keeping that section of the project consistent with the single-family home makeup in that particular area.

Tuck spoke about his voting track record on developments when he was on the board. He recalled once voting against a project that proposed to put a slaughterhouse right up against a subdivision.

“But for the most part, when a developer was willing to work with the adjoining landowners, I tried to say yes, and they have done that for us,” Tuck said. “On behalf of my family, we are supportive of this project.”