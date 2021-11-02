Montgomery County School Board races: Bond reelected, Hudson holds lead

Incumbent Jamie Bond earned another term on the Montgomery County School Board Tuesday while Linwood Hudson held a lead in the other competitive contest for the board.
Bond, a board member since 2005, was reelected in her District D race against Travis Williams. District D includes part of Christiansburg and the Riner area. She held a sizable lead, with 65% of the vote, with six of eight precincts reporting late Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Hudson held a lead of just over 500 votes in District A over Karen Myers with four of six precincts reporting, District A, which in the northeast section of the county, includes a portion of Blacksburg. The District A incumbent, Gunan Kiran, did not run for reelection.
Bond is the owner of Christiansburg's Old Town Barber & Hair Salon and a Christiansburg High School graduate. Recently, when asked about what she brings to the board, she wrote:
“I bring the perspective of a small business owner, involving decision-making acuity and strong organizational skills. My business employees several people which requires managerial skills, effective communication, and strong human relations. As a parent and grandparent, I am afforded insight into education from the student’s perception. I am a strong advocate for parental involvement and will always consider the needs of students first and foremost.”
Bond also says a main issue facing the schools is Montgomery County's continued growth.
Myers ran a day care for years and is now an office manager at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Hudson is a software developer with two daughters in the county school system.
Williams, who campaigned in his initial run for elected office, is a writer at Virginia Tech and a former journalist and school teacher.
District C incumbent board member Dana Partin ran unopposed this year.