Montgomery County School Board races: Bond reelected, Hudson holds lead

Incumbent Jamie Bond earned another term on the Montgomery County School Board Tuesday while Linwood Hudson held a lead in the other competitive contest for the board.

Bond, a board member since 2005, was reelected in her District D race against Travis Williams. District D includes part of Christiansburg and the Riner area. She held a sizable lead, with 65% of the vote, with six of eight precincts reporting late Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Hudson held a lead of just over 500 votes in District A over Karen Myers with four of six precincts reporting, District A, which in the northeast section of the county, includes a portion of Blacksburg. The District A incumbent, Gunan Kiran, did not run for reelection.

Bond is the owner of Christiansburg's Old Town Barber & Hair Salon and a Christiansburg High School graduate. Recently, when asked about what she brings to the board, she wrote: