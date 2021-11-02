Montgomery County School Board races: incumbent Bond, newcomer Hudson earn seats

Bond also says a main issue facing the schools is Montgomery County's continued growth.

Hudson is a software developer with two daughters in the county school system.

When asked what he sees as a main issue in the schools, he wrote:

“In my opinion, the current tidal wave of politics engulfing our school boards is the #1 issue facing our schools. Even the basic issues of keeping our students safe during a pandemic and ensuring all kids have a safe place to use the bathroom have gotten mired in partisan politics. As I type this response, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is considering a partisan voucher policy to take money away from our public schools at a time when they need funding the most, and they’re using political issues like transgender kids to justify their decisions. Our teachers aren’t making the salaries they deserve, and our minority, LGBTQ, and other marginalized students just want a safe place to learn without being bullied. It is a sad state of affairs that shouldn’t be tolerated by anyone who cares for our teachers, students, and schools.