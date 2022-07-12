Montgomery County school voucher debate continues

CHRISTIANSBURG — A crowd turned out Monday night to continue to debate the call for school vouchers in Montgomery County, including a contingent that voiced opposition in larger numbers for the first time.

Vouchers are measures that would provide taxpayer money to families who could move their students from public schools to either private or homeschool. The matter has been discussed at meetings of the county Board of Supervisors, and that continued Monday.

Members of the county Republican Party, including Chairwoman Jo Anne Price, have been a driving force behind the recent pro-voucher campaign.

The push by the county’s GOP is similar to conservative-based efforts elsewhere, including in nearby Roanoke County where the school board recently approved a library policy that creates a more stringent process for adding new books to the system’s collection.

Among the pro-voucher points are a desire by several parents to put their children in settings they say align with their values, including more faith-oriented learning environments. They have also voiced discontentment with certain policies such as ones pertaining to transgender students and have accused local public schools of engaging in indoctrination.

In contrast to the previous two meetings in June where voucher supporters dominated the public comment portions, Montgomery County supervisors on Monday heard from many on the other side of the debate.

Criticism of vouchers have included concerns that such measures effectively take away money from public schools due to drops in enrollment by instead directing funds to private schools.

Voucher supporters have argued that the drop in funding would even out with a drop in costs, but several school board members and district officials have said that wouldn’t necessarily be the case due to factors such as costs associated with facilities that wouldn’t see reductions in size as well as maintenance needs.

Christiansburg resident Chris Thomas told supervisors he’s disappointed with the issues that have been pushed at meetings over the past few months.

They’ve been "brigaded by a small cadre of radicalized right-wing wackadoodles, who feigned outrage about books in the high school library,” Thomas said. “They pretend to be worried about what we’re being taught in our history classrooms.”

Thomas said views of the vast majority of county residents, who he called the “true silent majority,” haven’t been heard. He said many of their children have experienced an otherwise good past school year.

Glen Chilcote, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, was among those who voiced concerns about the call for vouchers being an affront to local public school employees. He also voiced criticism toward the supervisors who added the vouchers item to their most recent legislative priorities sent to state representatives.

It’s “a slap in the face of the hardworking men and women who teach in our public school system,” he said.

Chilcote said the issue the school critics have are not school issues - but societal. He said students are not being ordered to behave in certain ways, adding that many are confusing what’s going on in the schools with what’s occurring on online platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

“I’m also getting really frustrated with those that take the easy way out by saying we need to defund the schools and start from scratch,” said Chilcote, who called such suggestions are lazy and ridiculous.

Chilcote made a comparison between the voucher issue and the calls to defund the police.

“When people are frustrated they say stupid things like ‘defund the police.’ That’s dumb,” he said. “Just because there are some bad cops doesn’t mean all cops are bad. The overwhelming majority are amazing and do amazing work every single day. It’s the same with schools. Defunding our schools through vouchers due to a few extreme stories is ridiculous.”

While those against vouchers dominated the first portion of public comments, many who have been for the measures were present to reiterate their points.

One argument pro-voucher supporters have made is that they have the right to decide where their tax dollars are spent.

Price, who spoke just before Chilcote Monday, said there are many families who don’t have the means to choose where their children can attend school. She said those families have a fundamental right to send their children to the school of their choice. She said that is specifically the case for Christian families, who she argued are being forced to send their children to a school system where the “God of the Bible has been removed.”

“With this removal, another practice of religion was instituted,” she said.

Among other points, Price criticized the teaching of evolution.

“This man-made belief is in direct opposition to what we believe and can be defined as idolatry against God,” said Price, who repeated the argument that Christian families have the right to receive funds to educate their children “according to their own convictions.”

Jeff Mitchell, a Christiansburg resident, said he has no problem with tax dollars going toward infrastructural needs such as roads.

“These types of projects are morally neutral,” he said.

Education, on the other hand, doesn’t quite fit that description, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said homeschools can provide a similar quality of education to their public counterparts but at a fraction of the cost.

“And yet, it’s still expensive for individual families to provide this type of education to their children,” he said. “Special interest in our government consistently subsidizes private interest to one degree or another. [Vouchers] are a direct benefit for families who choose to go that route.”

Supervisor Mary Biggs, a retired teacher and public school advocate, told those at the meeting that the General Assembly would need to act on the issue before anything could happen locally.