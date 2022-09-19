Montgomery County sets hearing on proposal to eliminate merchant capital tax

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County leaders made more progress last week in discussions about eliminating a business inventory tax that has been unpopular with a number of local employers.

The county’s board of supervisors, on a 6-1 vote Monday, scheduled an Oct. 11 public hearing for an ordinance to eliminate the merchant capital tax as of Jan. 1.

Although the scheduling of the public hearing was almost a unanimous decision, the issue has divided the board along partisan lines over a number of concerns with the tax and the impact that could come from its elimination.

The four Republicans on the board have raised concerns over the tax’s fairness due, in part, to the fact that only a handful of local employers provide a significant chunk of the revenue generated by the tax. They also have lamented that some local “mom and pop” shops can end up paying more than some national brands that have locations in the area.

Some of the supervisors have voiced fears over the tax causing hesitancy among some employers considering moves to the county — and similar worries over existing businesses looking to move elsewhere due the tax.

“We want to be pro-business, and be more pro-business here in Montgomery County,” said board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, a Republican, who voiced concerns about the tax prompting some existing businesses in the county to look elsewhere. “That’s a consideration for them. Think of the hundreds of jobs we may lose.”

The three Democrats on the board have shown more resistance to the proposal due to concerns about eliminating a revenue source of around $1.5 million — which some of them said could come in handy at certain times, particularly for a county that has seen consistent growth over the years and consequently an increased need for municipal services.

“I have a small business, personally; I have to pay this tax, too. I think it’s pretty ridiculous, but I also understand that $1.5 million a year is a lot of money in revenue,” said Supervisor Sara Bohn, a Democrat.

Bohn cast the lone vote against the upcoming public hearing and offered some pushback to Blevins’ comment about some businesses potentially leaving the county over the tax.

“I just want to be a little more thoughtful as we try to figure out how to … ‘right size’ this merchant’s tax, instead of completely eliminating it,” Bohn said.

Although the other two Democrats on the board voted in favor of scheduling the public hearing, they clarified they did so to invite further public discussion on the matter and not because they support the debated proposal itself.

The tax in question is imposed on merchant’s capital, which is defined as the inventory of stock on hand, daily rental passenger cars as defined by a section of Virginia code, daily rental property and all other personal property — except personal property that is not for sale as merchandise and is taxed under another category, according to a description provided on yesmontgomeryva.org.

The tax is assessed at 20% of an item’s purchase price and the rate is $3.05 per $100 of assessed value. That means, for example, that the first year’s tax owed on merchant’s capital on hand that was bought for $100 would be 61 cents, according to yesmontgomeryva.org.

The top five payers of Montgomery County’s merchant capital tax are backcountry.com, the Shelor Motor Mile group, the Duncan Automotive Network, Walmart and Lowe’s. They altogether pay about $805,000, according to figures recently provided by the county.

Backcountry.com, Shelor and Duncan each, respectively, pay $337,103, $265,338 and $134,692, and they are by far the biggest contributors in the top five. Walmart and Lowe’s, respectively, pay $34,992 and $32,678.

A representative of backcountry.com and the owners of Shelor and Duncan each turned out to speak out against the tax when supervisors discussed the issue last month. Shelor and Duncan returned this past week and were joined by others, some of whom said the issue is even more unfair when taking into account the rise of internet sales and the fact there are companies that effectively have some kind of presence in the county but don’t pay the tax.

The county put the matter up for discussion again in the recent meeting to go over more points. One area covered was the issue of when the tax should be eliminated.

County staff said an elimination of the tax before the end of the current calendar year would pose a challenge as it would require amending the current budget. County Administrator Craig Meadows said he’s not aware of a time in his tenure when they’ve taken out a revenue source during the midst of a fiscal year.

If supervisors eliminate the tax in January, the impact could be worked into the county’s drawing up of the next fiscal year’s proposed budget, staff said. That choice would provide additional time to prepare “fiscally sound options” for making up the reduction, according to a document staff provided this past week.

Bohn, who pushed for more time on the matter, asked about the possibility of making a decision about a month or two after Jan. 1. Deputy County Administrator Angie Hill said it would be preferred for a decision to be made sooner rather than later to ease the budget preparation.

In response to the concerns over the loss of funding, Blevins pointed to the annual savings, new growth in undesignated revenues — money that comes from sources such as real estate taxes — and the upcoming county reassessment of properties that is anticipated to effectively lead to more revenue from real estate taxes.

“I do believe there are ways,” she said. “I do believe we need to move forward to eliminate this tax now.”