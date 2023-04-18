A plan is now being proposed that would involve Montgomery County and Christiansburg governments working together to add police resource officers to town schools.

County Sheriff Hank Partin and Christiansburg Chief Mark Sisson have been discussing the plan, which Partin said they believe is a cost effective measure that would ensure coverage at each school in town.

“He’s ready if his council approves it,” Partin told the county’s Board of Supervisors Monday night. “Everybody, including our board, can save a lot of money.”

Partin relayed the proposal to supervisors during a work session the board convened to go over the budget. The board’s 4-3 GOP majority is pushing for a 19-cent reduction of the county’s real estate tax rate, a move that has prompted county officials to look for budgetary items to put on the chopping block.

Among the items the board discussed at length Monday was the issue of SROs.

The county’s proposed budget of nearly $240 million includes $673,605 for five additional SROs, as well as necessary equipment such as vehicles. The county’s SRO measure was suggested in response to the Christiansburg council’s decision in January to end its funding of three SRO positions later this year, a move that will result in those officers getting pulled out of town schools.

Christiansburg officials described the issue as one of financial fairness due to tax revenue the town has effectively provided the county over the years. Several supervisors scrutinized the council decision a few months ago and have continued to raise concerns about the SRO situation due to the nation’s ongoing struggles with school shootings.

Christiansburg provides $265,000 annually in salaries and benefits for its three SRO jobs.

Partin said the plan he and Sisson have discussed would split the duties between their two agencies. The sheriff’s office would assign three deputies to cover the three elementary schools in town, while the Christiansburg Police Department would continue using three of its own officers to cover the other campuses.

The town schools include Christiansburg High School, Christiansburg Middle School, Christiansburg Elementary School, Christiansburg Primary School and Falling Branch Elementary School. The town is also home to Montgomery Central, an alternative school under Montgomery County Public Schools that is geared toward at-risk students.

Partin told supervisors there is one caveat: the Christiansburg Town Council needs to be on board with the plan. And the sheriff told the board he’s not at all, sure where the council stands on the matter. Town council members were not immediately available for comment late Monday.

Partin, however, said there are many benefits to keeping at least some Christiansburg officers in their schools. He said those officers have some advantages in that they’ve long developed a rapport with the students in those schools.

“Obviously if they [Christiansburg] can keep their coverage, we can work on covering the other schools, and we would have a countywide solution,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins.

Adjusting the SRO plan from five to three officers would amount to a personnel cost reduction of $152,542, said County Administrator Craig Meadows. When factoring in the cutting of some of the other items tied to the plan, the county would cut more than $400,000 in SRO costs, staff said Monday.

Partin, however, told supervisors that finding deputies to work as SROs remains a tough task, and one that could take a while to fulfill.

“They are hard to find. You just cannot hire brand new deputies and throw them in a school. I mean, it’s three or four years before you ever see that,” he said, adding that the goal is to find people who are already certified for that kind of work and ready to be assigned to a school. “Every school has its own personality and you’ve got to find that fit.”

The SRO proposal — which is still contingent on the decision from Christiansburg — makes up part of roughly $2.2 million that supervisors identified in proposed cuts Monday.

The proposed county budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 factors in a real estate tax rate of 73 cents - a 16-cent reduction. The 70 cents the board’s four Republicans are pushing for would be the revenue neutral rate. Supervisors on Monday pointed out that they still need to find another $1.3 million or so in cuts before next week’s vote on the tax rate.

One proposed item that was put on the chopping block was one penny “special contingencies” earmark that was going to be split between county and school capital needs. That item cost approximately $1.1 million.

Supervisors are split along partisan lines over the tax rate. Republicans have voiced a desire to avoid burdening taxpayers amid economic challenges such as current inflation, while the Democrats view the already significantly reduced rate of 73 cents as acceptable when considering the growing county’s needs.