Montgomery County’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes $673,605 for the addition of five school resource officers in Christiansburg schools.

The proposal was prompted by the Christiansburg Town Council’s decision in January to eventually end its funding of three SRO positions, a move that — unless reversed some time in the near future — will effectively pull the officers out of the town’s schools.

County Sheriff Hank Partin, however, said during a budget discussion with county officials this week that seven SRO positions - one of whom would be a supervisor to oversee the six deputies - would be needed to address the needs in Christiansburg schools. He said an additional job to provide clerical support would also be needed to help relieve the workload of his department’s current clerical staff.

Partin, who’s long advocated for a police presence in each of the schools across Montgomery County, said the setup he’s calling for would ensure that there is an SRO at each of the six schools located within Christiansburg. In addition to the elementary, middle and high schools in town, SRO coverage would be provided to Montgomery Central, an alternative school located in Christiansburg that’s geared toward at-risk students.

“There’s no need to take this on if we’re going to do it halfway,” said Partin, who added that the seven officer positions are really a minimum number. “If we can’t have one in every school, I don’t know how we’re doing it.”

While it will be at least weeks before the county’s Board of Supervisors approves the budget — and effectively determines the SRO plan for the upcoming fiscal year — County Administrator Craig Meadows said Monday that staff would immediately work on getting cost estimates for the plan supported by Partin.

Meadows told supervisors that the plan currently in the proposed budget – for five SRO positions – was to allow them to have some discussion on the matter.

While they have suggested that they could reverse their decision, Christiansburg town officials said their decision in January was an issue of financial fairness.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said the decision came some months after top county officials declined to provide funding to the town for the three SROs it currently has in town schools. He said the town sought the funding as some form of compensation for all the contributions Christiansburg has made to the county over the years via sources such as real estate taxes.

Christiansburg requested $265,000 from the county, according to correspondences from the county and the town.

Christiansburg’s decision drew surprise from several supervisors, some of whom noted the fact it occurred around the same time Virginia was grappling with the aftermath of another nationally-covered school shooting in Tidewater.

The recent discussion among supervisors also shed some light on how they would like to see the SRO situation handled moving forward.

Several supervisors said they’d like to place sheriff deputies in the town schools if the county is footing the bill for those SROs. Some, however, said they’d respect the two towns' wishes to put their own department’s officers in their schools if Blacksburg and Christiansburg wanted to continue going that route.

“I think it’s important for a community’s children to have their community’s officers in the schools,” said Supervisor April DeMotts. “I honestly think that’s the best method for accomplishing the goals of the school resource officer program. There’s a whole lot of good that comes out of it.”

Part of DeMotts’ comment was prompted by questions about the situation in Blacksburg, which she and another supervisor said must also be taken into consideration in light of the recent case in Christiansburg.

“I will very strongly support Blacksburg’s decision with regards to their own officers. If they want them in their schools, then I absolutely support that,” she said. “If we’re paying, we should have our own people in the schools.”

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski asked Meadows about where Blacksburg stands on the matter. Meadows, based on his conversations with Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel, said the system in place now is acceptable to them.

It’s been recognized, however, that if the county does move forward with any contributions to Christiansburg, then Blacksburg could expect similar contributions toward its SROs, Meadows said.

Earlier in the discussion, Supervisor Todd King said he’d like the county to not entirely dismiss Christiansburg’s request as it is more cost effective – the supervisor further noted that the town isn’t asking the county to cover the cost of the vehicles.

“My opinion is I think we should work with the Christiansburg Town Council to get their police officers back in the schools,” King said. “I think the students and staff are used to seeing them in the schools, and they have a good relationship with them.”

Fijalkowski, in response to King later in the discussion, said there’s no telling if Christiansburg would always want to keep the same conditions.

“I tend to like the idea of all the SROs in Montgomery County Public Schools under the same leadership, instead of splitting it up,” said Fijalkowski, who added that he’s not sure Christiansburg won’t ask for vehicle funding later. “I also don’t know what the future would hold … By having our own people in there, I think it’s something we can control better.”

Supervisor Mary Biggs said she also has concerns about the county setting a concerning precedent if it was to agree to Christiansburg’s request.

“If we were to pay the town for their officers, that sort of sets a precedent for asking us to pay for other town employees,” she said.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins agreed with her colleagues who said the SROs should be deputies if they are funded by the county. She also voiced support for Partin’s request of adding a minimum of seven officers.

“I would like to see school resource officers in every school. I do have concerns that there are six schools in the Christiansburg strand; that includes the alternative school, as well. I think we may need seven officers to make sure we are covering the sixth school,” she said. “We need to be able to have school resource officers that can cover when deputies take their vacation [and] sick time, to make sure we have coverage.”