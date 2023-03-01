One Republican Montgomery County supervisor will run again while another will not.

Board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins of Christiansburg, who represents District B, announced Wednesday that she will not seek re-election this year, ending her board tenure after one term.

In a statement, Blevins wrote:

"It is my greatest honor and privilege to serve District B and the citizens of Montgomery County. I am thankful for the confidence and trust given to me not only from the citizens of Montgomery County but by my fellow board members as well. I am extremely proud of the work, resilience, and accomplishments made to help make Montgomery County the best place to live and work. This is home, and I will continue to work hard for families and businesses. At this time, after prayer with my family, I will not seek re-election but will focus on the board’s work ahead of us this year and what the future brings."

Meanwhile, District E Supervisor Darrell Sheppard, whose district includes McCoy, will seek a third term, which he announced at a board meeting earlier this week.

In addition to Districts B and E, two other supervisor seats are on the ballot this year: District F represented by Democrat Mary Biggs and District G represented by April DeMotts.

Biggs and DeMotts have yet to publicly announce whether they are running this year.

The same county school board districts are on the ballot this year as well and two incumbents - District F's Sue Kass and District G's Mark Cherbaka, the board's chairman - have already announced they won't run for re-election. Longtime District B school board member Penny Franklin will run again and faces a challenge from former district Superintendent Mark Miear.

District E school board member Marti Graham has not announced her intentions.