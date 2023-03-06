CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors decided Monday night to advertise a real estate tax rate of 73 cents—which represents a 16-cent reduction.

In deciding to advertise that rate, the board did not deviate from what the county administration is recommending for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The advertised figure, which must be publicized for a certain period of time, is the highest the board can approve when it decides to formally adopt the tax rate later this year. That means the board this spring can adopt a rate lower than 73 cents, but not higher.

Although a tax rate of 73 cents is 16 cents less than the current rate, Montgomery County officials said the figure still amounts to an increase of 4.3% over the revenue-neutral rate because of the latest reassessment increase. The 73 cents included in the proposed budget last week would amount to one of the biggest tax rate cuts for the county over the past two decades.

The advertised rate, which passed on a 5-2 vote, was accepted after the board voted down a call to advertise a 75-cent rate. Democrats Sara Bohn and Mary Biggs cast the no votes on the 73-cent rate.

The advertising of the 75-cent rate, which was supported by each of the three Democrats on the board, failed on a 4-3 vote along partisan lines, with Democrat April DeMotts joining Bohn and Biggs.

Bohn, who initially pushed for the 75 cents, said she proposed the measure to allow for some extra cushion in the event that the Montgomery County schools don’t receive sufficient funding needed to cover proposed raises.

“That will buy us time until we approve the budget,” said Bohn, who added that she really hoped they wouldn’t need to pass a rate higher than 73 cents.

Bohn received pushback from the other supervisors.

“I understand why you want to see it higher, but I think 73 cents is where I’m at,” said Republican Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski.

The other board Republicans are Sherri Blevins, Todd King and Darrell Sheppard.

The proposed budget of approximately $239.9 million—which the board agreed to advertise on a separate 7-0 vote—includes $136.1 million for Montgomery County Public Schools, the county’s single-largest expense. The county is recommending $4 million in additional funds to the schools, an amount that falls short of the district’s request for an additional $6.1 million.

The school district’s proposed budget earlier this year included funding for 5% raises, but measures discussed at the state level would boost the raises to 7%. Supervisors on Monday, pointed out that there remains a great deal of uncertainty over the funding for the extra raises brought up by state lawmakers.

Additionally, both county and school officials are still waiting for answers on how the state plans to address the Virginia Department of Education calculation error that led to funding cuts for MCPS—and other districts across the state.

The tax rate is half the equation the county uses to determine a homeowner’s annual real estate tax bill—the other half of the formula is the property assessment.

Montgomery County this past fall completed its four-year reassessment, which saw property values go up by an average of approximately 30%. That means many tax bills would have gone up substantially even if the county ended up keeping its current rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value.