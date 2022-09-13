Montgomery County supervisors approve car tax relief

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a measure Monday night to buffer vehicle owners from the full effects of recent cost spikes on annual car tax bills.

On a 7-0 vote, the board approved the provision of relief on the tax the county collects on motor vehicles every year. The locality deems cars personal property, which is subject to a tax rate of $2.55 per $100 of assessed value.

While supervisors didn’t lower the rate itself, the move effectively provides relief by not basing taxpayer bills on the full inflated value of their cars.

The exact measure, as it was presented by county staff a few weeks ago, asks Commissioner of the Revenue Helen Royal’s office to “certify that the JD Power Pricing Guide values are inflated and that an 80% assessment ratio is more in line with the fair market value of vehicles.”

The JD Power Pricing Guide — previously the National Automobile Dealers’ Association’s Official Used Car Guide — is what the county generally relies on for the value of cars and to ultimately determine tax collections.

The board's decision reflects a broader effort among other governing bodies in the region to provide relief on car tax bills, which were slated to see significant jumps this year due to rising costs - particularly in used car prices.

Montgomery County staff previously noted the inflated values of cars, which they said would have led motor vehicle tax collections to exceed normal growth patterns.

A point staff recently highlighted was that values provided by Royal’s office indicate assessed values exceed the current fiscal year estimates by 27%. That jump would have equated to an additional $4.8 million in revenue, county staff previously said.

County staff, however, have said inflated values are not expected to continue indefinitely.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, who has raised the possibility of looking at other local tax reductions, touted the move Monday night, saying it was needed given the current economic climate.

“We want to do that relief to make sure that it’s more aligned with normal growth,” said Blevins, who noted the 27% jump in values.

Whether the reduced assessment value provision will remain in effect for the long run will depend on future economic factors, Blevins said.

“Well, it just depends on inflation,” she said. “If we come back next year and it’s high, too, we would have to re-evaluate and bring that up for discussion. This is just for this year because inflation [the assessed values] came in at 27% higher.”

Other localities over the past few months have either proposed or approved measures to appease concerns over upcoming personal property tax bills.

Roanoke, for example, decided earlier this year to rebate more than $5 million in unexpected funds stemming from the inflation-adjusted values of vehicles. The rebate under that plan is equal to 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle.

Montgomery County motor vehicle tax bills start going out in October and are due Dec. 5.