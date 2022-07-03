Montgomery County supervisors approve request for more school resource officers

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a measure this week that a top local law enforcement official said will finally ensure a police presence at each of the county schools outside of Christiansburg and Blacksburg.

The board, via a 6-0 vote last week, approved the transfer of $150,000 to provide two additional school resource officers to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The SROs will cover two elementary schools located in the county.

“That will complete all the schools in the county, of which there are eight,” county Sheriff Hank Partin told supervisors. “It will allow us to not have one unattended.”

The approved item comes amid an ongoing national debate over school safety, a discussion that was reignited in the wake of the tragedy in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Partin, who was first elected in 2015, said it has long been his goal to ensure the permanent presence of an SRO at each of the county schools. He, however, acknowledged that recent events such as the one in Texas have become additional factors. He also cited the tragedies at Virginia Tech in 2007 and Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

“It’s not just now,” he told supervisors about the request. “That was a campaign promise I made to the county in 2015 … I can’t say how many events have affected me and have affected our deputies.”

A point that Partin has made over the years in his push for placing an SRO in each of the county schools located outside the towns has been the response time. He has said it generally takes longer for police to reach the schools outside the two towns due to distance. An SRO, he has said, helps alleviate that problem.

“With us, it doesn’t matter if it’s one or 51. Somebody’s going to be in that building,” he said. “We’re going to slow it down until the cavalry gets there.”

Partin said there’s also a vehicle component to his recently requested measure but that he will bring that item up at a later time.

The county schools that are located outside of the two towns are the three in the Riner area—the Auburn strand—Belview Elementary, Eastern Montgomery elementary and high schools, Price’s Fork Elementary School and Shawsville Middle School.

Each of the district’s middle and high schools have an SRO assigned to them, according to information shared by both Partin and Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Brenda Drake.

“All schools have an officer available to them, but many of them [the officers] have more than one school assigned,” Drake wrote in an email.

Not all the elementary schools in Blacksburg and Christiansburg have an SRO on their campus at all times.

However, “we do work with the police departments so that officers know our schools can be check-in spots,” Drake wrote. “They have access to Wi-Fi and can grab a water or use the facilities. It helps build relationships and provides more coverage. “

Among the facts Partin shared this past week was the addition of an SRO in 2018 to split their time between Price’s Fork and Belview elementary schools and the addition of an officer the following year at Eastern Montgomery Elementary School. Based on the information shared by both the sheriff and Drake, that leaves Auburn Elementary as the other school outside the two towns that doesn’t have an SRO on its campus at all times.

Partin said the towns handle the SRO situation in their schools, but that he can’t quite speak on the specifics of those arrangements.

When asked by a supervisor why he didn’t bring up the request during the budgeting cycle earlier this year, Partin said there were other needs he needed to address. For example, he mentioned the need to replace outdated SWAT tactical vests, items he described as costly.

“They were things that happened then I had to ask for,” he said, adding that he’s currently making a similar decision with the SRO vehicle component. “I couldn’t ask for the SROs then … I don’t want to overwhelm anything or anyone.”

In addition to approving the measure unanimously, several supervisors spoke in strong favor of SROs in school buildings.

Supervisor Mary Biggs, a former teacher, said she’s long been passionate about the issue. She recalled the impact of D.A.R.E. officers—Drug Abuse Resistance Education—at the elementary level.

“You start then, and it builds up through middle and high school,” she said.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins voiced similar support for the measure and brought up her involvement as a parent in the public safety-driven campaign to relocate the Park and Ride in Christiansburg away from Falling Branch Elementary School. She also brought up recent national events in response to questions about the timing of the measure.

“Because of Texas, we don’t want to look back and say ‘What could we have done?’” she said. “We want to do it now.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.